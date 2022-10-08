SEATTLE — Hannah Hair had 10 kills Saturday in leading Seattle Pacific to a 25-15, 25-22, 25-20 win over visiting Montana State Billings in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's volleyball.

The Falcons (8-9 overall, 6-3 conference) also received nine kills from Ashley Antoniak.

MSUB (7-10 and 0-9) got nine kills from Olivia Schwartz, Caty Havekost and Lily Gentz.

Hannah Hashbarger supplied 26 assists and Christine Funk added 12 digs.

