SEATTLE — Hannah Hair had 10 kills Saturday in leading Seattle Pacific to a 25-15, 25-22, 25-20 win over visiting Montana State Billings in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's volleyball.
The Falcons (8-9 overall, 6-3 conference) also received nine kills from Ashley Antoniak.
MSUB (7-10 and 0-9) got nine kills from Olivia Schwartz, Caty Havekost and Lily Gentz.
Hannah Hashbarger supplied 26 assists and Christine Funk added 12 digs.
