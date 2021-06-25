MILES CITY — Former Providence rodeo coach Sylvan La Cross has been hired as Miles Community College's coach.
La Cross became UP's head coach in June 2019 after serving as the Argos' assistant for two years. He was also a coach at the University of Idaho from 2010-2013.
Lacrosse's professional career included qualifying for the Montana Circuit Finals Rodeo eight times for bareback riding. He is also a four-time Northern Rodeo Association Finals bullfighter.
La Cross will begin his coaching duties at MCC on July 1.
