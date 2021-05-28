Montana State's Noah Martin competed in the men's high jump at the NCAA West Preliminary Championships where he finished in a five-way tie for 14th at 6-11. The top 12 finishers in each event advance to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
In the men's discus, Montana's Brent Yeakey threw 173 feet, three inches in the men's discus for 33rd place. Montana State's Ethan Saberhagen finished in 45th with a throw of 161 feet.
Only three field events were completed before a lightning delay resulted in the postponement of the rest of the day's scheduled competition.
Montana State's Duncan Hamilton and Levi Taylor are now rescheduled to compete in the men's steeplechase Saturday at 3:10 p.m. MDT.
Helena product Aidan Reed will compete in the rescheduled men's 5,000 for Southern Utah Saturday at 6:05 p.m. MDT.
