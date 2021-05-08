FAIRMONT — Talented Montana-native athletes gathered at Fairmont Hot Springs Resort on Saturday, where the winners of the annual AAU Little Sullivan Award were announced and honored, just as they have since 1957.
Tristin Achenbach, Choteau native and senior pitcher at Montana, won the 2021 female award but was not able to attend the event. Jarrett Degen, an Iowa State wrestler from Belgrade, was the male recipient in the traditional event.
"The banquet is a chance to see who the finalists really are, we see who is a part of AAU," said Mike Ward, chairman of the Montana AAU Little Sullivan committee. "It's a great and unique experience just to be here."
The evening began with athletes being greeted by committee staff and mingling with other athletes. It was at the end of the event that the winners were finally announced.
Achenbach received the award after being named 2020 Academic All-Big Sky in her junior season. She has pitched for three shutouts and recorded a no-hitter last season.
Daughter of Nate and Patty, Achenbach graduated from C.M. Russell High School in Great Falls. After graduating, she will hold a degree in Health and Human Performance.
Degen, a redshirt senior wrestler at Iowa State, has made a name for himself on a national level. He was named to the 2020 All-American First Team and won third place at the Big 12 championships.
At Belgrade High School, Degen won four consecutive state wrestling championships. Degen wrestled at Virginia Tech before he transferred to Iowa State.
While Achenbach and Degen were the two athletes receiving awards, the night was also special for all eight finalists.
Bozeman's Alexa Coyle (Montana soccer), Billings' Glory Konecny (Southern Oregon wrestling) and Billings' Jeanann Lemelin (Montana State Billings basketball) were the female finalists this year.
On the men's side, Forsyth's Luke Weber (North Dakota State wrestling), Billings' Tyger Frye (Dickinson State football) and Dillon's Troy Andersen (Montana State football) were the finalists.
The event also included outstanding wrestlers by division. Liam Swanson of Great Falls won the west, Damian Leidholt of Miles City won the southeast, Kade Graves of Sidney won the northeast and Cooper Birdwell of Lewistown won the south central division.
"It's all about finding the Montana athletes, some of which go on to make the pros or the Olympics," said Ward. "Then being able to bring them forward to recognize them statewide, it is truly a special event."
