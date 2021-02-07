FARGO, N.D. — Two Montana four-time state wrestling champions picked up a pair of victories at a Big 12 college wrestling triangular here Sunday.

Luke Weber, a four-time State B-C champion at Forsyth, and Jarrett Degen, who collected four State A titles for Belgrade, both wrestled to a pair of wins. The two each captured their four Montana state titles from 2013-16.

Weber, competing for North Dakota State, defeated South Dakota State's Colten Carlson, 6-1, at 165 pounds as the Bison won the annual Battle for the Border Bell dual, 18-16.

In their second match, the Bison (5-3) were defeated by No. 12 Iowa State 32-6. However, Weber picked up NDSU's only win with a pin of Isaac Judge in 6:24 at 165 pounds. Weber is a senior for the Bison. 

On Sunday, Degen — who was injured to start the season — made a triumphant return to the mat. 

Against NDSU, Degen scored a 12-3 major decision against Jaden Van Maanen at 149 pounds for the Cyclones.

Iowa State (8-2) then topped SDSU 19-12 in the final dual of the day. Degen helped add to Iowa State's team score with a 8-3 victory against Hunter Marko at 149 pounds. Degen is a redshirt senior for the Cyclones.

Tags

Load comments