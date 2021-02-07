FARGO, N.D. — Two Montana four-time state wrestling champions picked up a pair of victories at a Big 12 college wrestling triangular here Sunday.
Luke Weber, a four-time State B-C champion at Forsyth, and Jarrett Degen, who collected four State A titles for Belgrade, both wrestled to a pair of wins. The two each captured their four Montana state titles from 2013-16.
Weber, competing for North Dakota State, defeated South Dakota State's Colten Carlson, 6-1, at 165 pounds as the Bison won the annual Battle for the Border Bell dual, 18-16.
In their second match, the Bison (5-3) were defeated by No. 12 Iowa State 32-6. However, Weber picked up NDSU's only win with a pin of Isaac Judge in 6:24 at 165 pounds. Weber is a senior for the Bison.
On Sunday, Degen — who was injured to start the season — made a triumphant return to the mat.
Against NDSU, Degen scored a 12-3 major decision against Jaden Van Maanen at 149 pounds for the Cyclones.
Iowa State (8-2) then topped SDSU 19-12 in the final dual of the day. Degen helped add to Iowa State's team score with a 8-3 victory against Hunter Marko at 149 pounds. Degen is a redshirt senior for the Cyclones.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.