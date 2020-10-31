VALLEY CITY, N.D. — Quarterback Drew Boedecker passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another as Dickinson State defeated Valley City State 26-14 on Saturday in North Star Athletic Association football here.
With the game tied at 14-14 after three periods, the Blue Hawks (8-0) scored 12 points in the fourth quarter to rally past VCSU (4-2).
The victory clinched the sixth consecutive North Star title for Dickinson State.
It is the second time this year DSU has defeated VCSU, the first coming 27-13 on Sept. 26 in Dickinson, North Dakota.
Boedecker, a junior quarterback from Sheridan, Wyoming, had an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jaret Lee with 9:43 on the clock in the fourth to break to the tie. The QB would later score on a one-yard run with 2:14 left to ice the scoring. Both conversion opportunities failed for the Blue Hawks.
Boedecker finished 18 of 27 passing for 168 yards and two touchdowns. He wasn't intercepted.
One of Boedecker's TD passes went to Billings Senior graduate Tyger Frye. With 8:01 on the clock in the first, the duo hooked up on a 14-yard scoring strike. Jeremiah Paine, who played football for Westby-Grenora, made the point-after kick for a 7-0 lead.
DSU would take a 14-0 advantage into the locker room thanks to a three-yard scoring run by Riley Linder of Flaxville with 10:38 remaining in the second. Paine added the PAT.
Frye, a 5-foot-11 senior, had four receptions for 26 yards. Lee, of Dickinson, North Dakota, had a team-high six receptions for 101 yards. Conor McCarvel, a 5-11 sophomore from Helena Capital, added four catches for 35 yards.
Boedecker led the team in rushing with 16 attempts for 68 yards. Linder ran the ball 17 times for 46 yards.
Linebacker Nick Miller of Mandan, North Dakota, totaled seven tackles and one sack for the Blue Hawks. Senior defensive lineman Presley Piliati of Anchorage, Alaska, added six tackles and two sacks.
Junior defensive back Dawson McGlothlin of Sidney had five tackles, as did Reece Hoherz of Beulah, North Dakota.
The Blue Hawks will play their regular-season finale on Nov. 7 when they host Presentation (0-8) at 1 p.m.
