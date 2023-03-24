West's Maria Ackerman, Avery Lambourne sign to play women's soccer at Carroll Mar 24, 2023 Mar 24, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HELENA — Maria Ackerman and Avery Lambourne, soccer teammates at Billings West, have signed with the women's program at Carroll College.Lambourne, a defender, was part of two Class AA state championship teams with the Golden Bears in 2019 and 2021, while Ackerman, a goalie, was a member of the 2021 title team.The two Billings players were part of the eight signings announced by Carroll coach David Thorvilson on Friday.The list of recruits also included Michenna George of Missoula, who was one of the top scorers for Missoula Big Sky last season Carroll, which plays in the NAIA Cascade Collegiate Conference, also added five out-of-state recruits, from Washington, Idaho and Utah, to its 2023 roster.Lambourne was an all-state selection for West last season and twice was picked as the Bears' defensive MVP. Ackerman received all-conference recognition in the fall.Ackerman was a starter on West's 2023 state championship basketball team.Missoula's George, who will likely play as a winger for the Fighting Saints, also competed in basketball and track at Big Sky. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Carroll College Women's Soccer Signees Maria Ackerman Avery Lambourne Billings West Cascade Collegiate Conference College-sports featured 1 for 1: Columbus run-rules Sidney in each schools' baseball debuts Corvallis Blue Devils off and running with season-opening track and field meet Saturday Butte High and Butte Central prepare for inaugural baseball season Montana track and field teams to make outdoor debut in weekend home meet 'It's tough to leave them': Charlie Johnson steps down as Billings West girls basketball coach