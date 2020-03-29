HELENA -- This WATN installment takes a look at three former local AA athletes, MSU-Northern wrestlers Landon Bailey and Nick Kunz, and UM-Western basketball player Savanna Bignell.
Landon Bailey, a Helena High product, concluded his college wrestling career with a fifth-place finish at 133 pounds at the 2020 Cascade Conference Championships in Atherton, California. Bailey missed much of his senior season due to injury, and finished the year with an 18-11 record.
At HHS from 2012-15, Bailey was the first Bengal grappler to achieve four top-three placings at the state tournaments. He finished with two third-place showings and a runner-up, and claimed the Class AA crown at 120 pounds in 2014.
Bailey set the school’s career win record, going 128-21, which shattered the old mark 114. He is presently ranked No. 3 on Helena’s all-time list, behind Noah Manibusan (2017) with 133, and Devin Crawford (2019) at 130 victories.
After one year at North Idaho College, Bailey transferred to MSU-Northern, and qualified for the 2018 NAIA National Tournament with a fourth-place showing at the Cascade Championships. At nationals in Des Moines, Iowa, he went 2-2.
Last year, Bailey captured the Tyler Plummer Classic title. He just missed qualifying for nationals, despite being ranked in the top-15 most of the season. Bailey winds up his mat career for the Lights with an overall mark of 64-40, with 14 pins.
“Landon is one of the hardest-nosed kids in our room, he never complained about injuries and would run through a wall for his teammates and coaches,” Northern coach Tyson Thivierge said. “His work ethic was his greatest leadership skill and he made those around him better. He did things the right way all the time and was selected as a captain by his teammates in his final season.
“Landon’s biggest strength on the mat was his stubbornness – he hated to give up points and he was pound-for-pound one of the strongest kids on the team.”
Landon is the son of Doug and Charissa Bailey, and is pursuing a degree in civil engineering.
Nick Kunz, a 125-pound junior from Capital High, garnered the NAIA national championship several weeks ago, in Park City, Kansas.
Kunz qualified for his third national tourney by placing third at the Cascade Conference Championships, and entered the NAIA Championships as the No. 10 seed. He upended three higher-ranked grapplers on his journey to the title, starting with a 4-2 win over No. 7 Austin Franco (University of Cumberland).
After edging Isaac Crowell (South Eastern Florida) 7-5, he manhandled No. 6 Riley Siason (Menlo College, California) 11-4 in the semifinals. In the championship, Kunz upset the tourney’s top seed, Justin Portillo of Iowa’s Grand View College, 4-1.
“Nick is one of the most dangerous types of kids in the nation,” coach Thivierge related, “he’s long and strong, and he can score from top or bottom, it doesn’t matter to him.”
At Capital from 2013-17, Kunz was a three-time all-stater, placing runner-up as a senior, while establishing the school wins record with a lifetime mark of 122-34.
He took third-place at Cascade Conference’s as an MSU-Northern true freshman, and went 2-2 at nationals. Last year he finished third again at the conference tourney and went 1-2 at NAIA’s. Kunz wound up this season with a 25-11 mark – most at 133 pounds before dropping to 125 – lifting his college career record to 79-44 (31 pins).
“Nick is one of the quietest kids on the team, but he’s a hammer on the mat…he refuses to let anyone outwork him,” the Lights’ skipper related. “He pushes those around him and helps elevate our live wrestling, our conditioning and our weight training. Nick is a no nonsense type of kid and he works with the coaches and team, pushing to be a dangerous wrestler.
“He’d rather be on the mat then wrestle on his feet and that makes him extremely dangerous. This is an aspect of wrestling he’s changed in our room – Nick wrestles in every position and he makes it a point not to quit in any situation.”
Kunz is the first local matman to win an NAIA crown. He joins Helena High's Albert Olsen of Ricks College (twice), and Capital's Deac Hall at Southern Oregon and Kyle Nay of Dickinson State as the only locals achieving collegiate All-American wrestling status.
Nick’s parents are John and Peggy Kunz. He is majoring in agricultural technology.
Savanna Bignell, a senior guard for Montana Western, was recently selected an honorable mention NAIA Basketball All-American. The 5-foot-6 Bignell, a Capital product from Avon, led the Frontier runner-up Bulldogs in scoring this season with a 10.1 points average, and was also named to the all-conference second team.
“This accolade is a great cap for Savanna on an individual level,” UMW head coach Lindsay Woolley said. “She has put an inordinate amount of time into getting her body ready to play college basketball and it’s awesome to see her hard work rewarded.”
As a Capital High hoopster from 2013-16, Bignell was part of three top-four placings at the AA tourneys, highlighted by the 2015 state crown her junior year. She was two-time second-team all-conference selection, and as a senior she averaged 7.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
The versatile Bignell graduated high school with 10 varsity letters – four each in basketball and track, and two in volleyball.
After getting into 23 games as a true freshman at Montana Western in 2017, she helped the ‘Dawgs to the program’s first “Fab Four” her sophomore season.
Last year, Bignell was part of the Western’s NAIA National Championship. She served as UMW’s first player off the bench, and despite playing with a knee brace due to a damaged ACL, she still ranked No. 4 on the team with 39 3-point field goals and 35 steals.
“Savanna is a coach’s dream because she’s the ultimate competitor in everything she does, I would love to have 10 of her every year,” coach Woolley said after the 2018-19 season. “She plays the game without fear and her passion for competition and hard work is infectious.”
This year, Bignell posted game-highs of 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals. She also performed career season-highs in every statistical category, averaging 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals, while leading the Bulldogs to their fourth successive national qualification, which of course was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The daughter of John and Tana Bignell of Avon, Savanna is a physical education major at Western. Her immediate plans are to help assistant coach her alma mater CHS Bruins.
