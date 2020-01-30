BILLINGS — Another Lunde plans to play football for Dickinson State University.
Wibaux senior Tel Lunde has signed a letter of intent with the North Dakota college, the Blue Hawks announced Wednesday. Tel's father, Craig Lunde, played running back for DSU in the 1980s.
Blue Hawk football is pleased to have Tel Lunde from Wibaux High School join our program. pic.twitter.com/Fy7vu9OFWF— DSU Football (@BlueHawkFB) January 29, 2020
Craig Lunde is also Wibaux's head football coach. He and his son helped the Longhorns go undefeated and win their first 6-Man state football championship in 2018, and they made it back to the title game this past fall (Jordan rolled in a rematch).
Tel Lunde, a dual-threat quarterback and linebacker, earned all-state honors the previous two seasons.
DSU has now signed eight Class of 2020 football players from eastern Montana. The other seven: Kirby Basta (Glendive), Nelson Crisafulli (Glendive), Austin Dennis (Park City), Troy Fiscarelli (Park City), Austin Heimer (Red Lodge), Jay Johnson (Shepherd) and Chris Kistler (Huntley Project).
