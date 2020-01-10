FARGO, N.D. — Wyoming won eight matches and cruised to a 34-6 victory over North Dakota State in Big 12 wrestling action on Friday.

Wyoming's Montorie Bridges, ranked sixth by trackwrestling.com, started the dual with a 6-4 victory over No. 12 Cam Sykora.

The Cowboys' Trevor Jeffries then followed with an overtime victory over Belgrade's Sawyer Degen, winning 4-2 at 141 pounds. 

Wyoming's Jaron Jensen, ranked 19th at 149, posted the Cowboys' third straight win with a 4-3 victory over NDSU's Jaden Van Maanen.

The Bison's Jared Franek (157) and Luke Weber (165) scored NDSU's first two wins. Weber, of Forsyth, downed Cole Moody, 10-7.

Wyoming (4-6, 2-0) closed with five straight wins. NDSU fell to 3-3, 0-1.

