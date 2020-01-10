FARGO, N.D. — Wyoming won eight matches and cruised to a 34-6 victory over North Dakota State in Big 12 wrestling action on Friday.
Wyoming's Montorie Bridges, ranked sixth by trackwrestling.com, started the dual with a 6-4 victory over No. 12 Cam Sykora.
The Cowboys' Trevor Jeffries then followed with an overtime victory over Belgrade's Sawyer Degen, winning 4-2 at 141 pounds.
Wyoming's Jaron Jensen, ranked 19th at 149, posted the Cowboys' third straight win with a 4-3 victory over NDSU's Jaden Van Maanen.
The Bison's Jared Franek (157) and Luke Weber (165) scored NDSU's first two wins. Weber, of Forsyth, downed Cole Moody, 10-7.
Wyoming (4-6, 2-0) closed with five straight wins. NDSU fell to 3-3, 0-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.