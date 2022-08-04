BILLINGS — Over 1,500 donors have helped the Yellowjackets Athletics Association achieve another record year, with more than $372,000 raised for scholarship support, facility renovations and enhancing Yellowjacket athletics' ability to offer quality academic and athletic experiences.
The fundraising year 2021-22 included the second year of the department's participation in Jacket Giving Day, bringing the department's two-year total for just that event to over $100,000.
The 2021-22 year also marked the culmination of long-awaited advances for student-athletes.
The department began construction on the Yellowjacket Golf Team room, which was the vision of former men's and women's golf coach and alum Jeff Allen.
Once completed, the facility will allow golf teams to practice year-round and minimize the effect of Montana winners on their ability to prepare for the spring season.
The project was made possible through many individual donations over the last three years, including a $25,000 Jacket Giving Day 2022 match by Scheels.
The generosity of EMC/MSUB alum Nick and Linda Cladis, the department also celebrated the establishment of the Tim Morrow Scholarship Endowment for Athletics.
It will directly support first- and second-year student-athlete scholarships.
