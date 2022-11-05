BILLINGS — More than $79,000 was raised during the 24th annual Yellowjacket Scholarship Auction this year, the Montana State Billings athletic department announced on Saturday.

It is one of the primary fundraising events for the department. All proceeds from the auction and Halloween party help fund scholarships for student-athletes.

"Raising over $79,000 is a milestone we are incredibly proud of," MSUB director of athletics Michael Bazemore said in a school press release. "Not only is that an increase from what we were able to raise last year, but that is the most this event has ever raised in the 24-year history."

