BILLINGS — Visiting Central Washington University outlasted Montana State Billings Saturday, winning 25-19, 20-25, 25-13, 16-25, 15-8 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's volleyball at Alterowitz Gym.
The Wildcats upped their overall record to 13-8 and GNAC mark to 8-5 with the victory. MSUB fell to 7-15 and 0-13.
Emma Daoud-Hebert and Ashley Kaufman led CWU with 14 kills each. Teammates Marianna Payne and Kylie Thorne added 11 apiece.
Kaufman and Thorne also had 16 digs.
The Yellowjackets received 12 kills from Caty Havekost, 24 assists from Alexis King and 16 digs from Kennedy Juranek and King.
