BILLINGS — It’s been a busy stretch for Yellowstone Christian College.
The school is dropping its women’s basketball program, effective immediately, and adding women’s volleyball for the 2021-2022 school year.
The school also recently announced, and The Billings Gazette confirmed, that it plans to sell its Billings campus, but the school’s athletic director, Kyle Spencer, said sports will have an integral role in the future of the college at its new home — wherever that may be.
“Sports are pretty integral to student life here and the way we want our ministry to build here,” Spencer told The Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “We’ll make sure that keeps happening. Our new president (Dr. Marvin Jones) fully supports the athletic program and its longevity.”
Spencer said the school will continue to recruit athletes the same way it always has, stressing the school is “mission minded.”
Currently, Spencer said there are 10 men’s basketball players, six cross country runners and one women’s basketball player who intends to play volleyball enrolled as student-athletes at the small Christian school on Shiloh Road.
“We will recruit to the culture of the school and recruit to those kinds of things we offer,” said Spencer. “That will attract students the most more than physical location.”
The Centurions are members of the National Christian College Athletic Association.
Going forward, the sports lineup at YCC will consist of men's basketball, men's and women's cross country and women's volleyball, Spencer said.
The men’s basketball team practices at nearby New Life Church and plays its home games at the Shrine Auditorium. There is a weight room facility on campus.
Spencer had been the head women’s basketball coach, but now will shift gears into leading the men’s team and will also continue in his role as athletic director. Jamil Santiel, who had been the men’s basketball coach, is no longer with the program.
The women’s basketball team at YCC had not played a game this year.
The YCC women’s basketball program first played games during the 2016-17 season and the men’s team began play in the 2015-16 season.
Spencer explained that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic was partially to blame for the women’s basketball team not playing this season.
"That was a large part of it was COVID. We also had just some students who had some family things they had to go home and take care of," he said.
At the same time, offering volleyball is an exciting opportunity for YCC Spencer said.
“It’s been difficult to keep the program (women's basketball) successful and growing in the way we had hoped,” he said. “We are at a time to be able to transition into volleyball, which will allow better recruitment in student enrollment and we’ll have sports in two seasons — a fall team sport and winter team. We can support each other and build a wide range of athletic opportunities on campus. It will be good for the campus and students to have sports across two seasons.”
Spencer said the search for a volleyball coach will begin “in the coming weeks.”
YCC had previously announced plans to add e-sports and men’s and women’s cross country in the fall of 2019, but Spencer said e-sports is no longer offered at the school.
“E-sports were never able to take off the way that we hoped,” he said. “We really want to focus in on cross country, volleyball and men’s basketball for the time being to make sure those three are running well and get to the standard we think they can get to before we consider adding any sports.”
The Centurions men’s basketball team has a record of 1-8 this season and recently won its first game over Dickinson State, 80-73, on Jan. 25.
“My focus now is to finish out the season strong and compete,” Spencer said. “Last year we lost in the region championship. This year we are looking forward to winning the region tournament and look for a national tournament bid. We also want to start recruiting to build the program for next year.”
In another twist, the Al Bedoo Shrine facility is now listed for sale.
“If something happens with that, we have already started to explore some other options if they aren’t able to host us,” Spencer said.
With all the changes, Spencer is still upbeat and optimistic about sports at YCC.
“Athletics are going to continue and we are excited about the future and growth of athletics and the growth of the college,” he said.
