DICKINSON, N.D. — Derrian Reed poured in a game-high 32 points and Yellowstone Christian College netted its first men's basketball victory of the season on Monday, defeating Dickinson State 80-73.

Reed added 12 rebounds to his total. He was 14 of 16 from the free throw line.

With the victory, YCC is now 1-7. Among the games on the Centurions schedule have been losses to Big Sky Conference teams Montana, Montana State and Weber State.

YCC led 45-40 at halftime.

Devin Jones and Christian Beeke both scored 17 points for the Centurions. Beeke also posted a double-double, adding 12 boards.

Bryce Knox led Dickinson State (7-11) with 20 points.

The next game on the YCC schedule is against Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa, Feb. 6.

