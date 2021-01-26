DICKINSON, N.D. — Derrian Reed poured in a game-high 32 points and Yellowstone Christian College netted its first men's basketball victory of the season on Monday, defeating Dickinson State 80-73.
Reed added 12 rebounds to his total. He was 14 of 16 from the free throw line.
With the victory, YCC is now 1-7. Among the games on the Centurions schedule have been losses to Big Sky Conference teams Montana, Montana State and Weber State.
YCC led 45-40 at halftime.
Devin Jones and Christian Beeke both scored 17 points for the Centurions. Beeke also posted a double-double, adding 12 boards.
Bryce Knox led Dickinson State (7-11) with 20 points.
The next game on the YCC schedule is against Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa, Feb. 6.
