BILLINGS — The Yellowstone Christian College men's basketball team will play Southwestern Assembly of God University-American Indian College on Friday and Saturday at the Shrine Auditorium.
Tip-off on Friday is at 7 p.m. and the game begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Fans are allowed to attend and there is no admission fee.
The games have National Christian College Athletic Association playoff implications as both teams are the only squads from the region who have qualified for regionals. As a result according to YCC coach and athletic director Kyle Spencer, the games are the first two of a best-of-three series to decide which team will earn an automatic bid to the national tournament. If either team wins both games, they will earn the bid; if there is a split a deciding game will be played in Arizona.
