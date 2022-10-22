CORVALLIS — Second year Corvallis Blue Devils head coach, Josh McCrossin, has been around coaching for years. His father has been coaching in Darby for over 30 years, and Josh started his coaching career at Carroll College as a student defensive assistant under Head Coach, Mike Van Diest. The Blue Devils have bought in to the program, since McCrossin took over as coach. This year, the Blue Devils finished the season at 4-4, losing their final game against Libby on Friday night.
“Corvallis has always had good people involved,” coach McCrossin said. “The biggest thing for us over the past couple of years was that, when I came on, some administrators and some staff members took some real vested interest in the program alongside me. So, lots of vested interest from the top down.”
That kick start, according to McCrossin, gave the program just enough to survive.
One of the first things that stood out to McCrossin, taking over as head coach, was the willingness of the community, and a handful of parents, to do team dinners all on their own — not wanting the coaches to worry about that; and, also, that the parents aren’t only looking out for their own kids, but the rest of the kids out there too.
“Last year was a one-year season with a with a lot of adversity, a lot of young kids. The big thing this year is we have a strong group of sophomores who have been able to play at a varsity level, which is great! And that helps. We have about five sophomores who have really, really, played above their age; and that helped kind of fill out the balance of our classes. So, for this year at least, that showed up with those sophomores getting a little bit of experience and, in really, sticking at home in the last part of the season."
“I just love our team’s resiliency — being able to weather a tough start — some tough, tough teams right off the bat with Hamilton, Frenchtown, Dillon; but I think that the difference in the last four weeks is, we like those young kids getting confidence. You know, the team finally gets some confidence; and there's always been good people involved; once you get to get that little kick start, things kind of just start to roll on their own.
The beast football program was also started this summer. It’s a football club, a non-affiliated football booster club, led by some parents, with a couple of other community members, that took off and has been supporting the team financially along with other fundraising avenues.
Overall, McCrossin has been happy with the community turnout recently — from the homecoming game to the last couple of homes games — the staff at the school, being present and being excited. “It’s a trickle-down effect,” McCrossin said, “from our program through the school; and I’m seeing all the good people who are doing the things community wise. The community has always been excited and always cared. It just takes a little, but from different avenues, all clicking on the same page in order to all mesh it and really take those strides at the same time”
