The state’s very first Montana High School Association prep wrestling season took place in 1956.
Previously, there were two unsanctioned state wrestling tournaments, in 1954-55, held at Montana State College (now MSU).
Helena High – then located at the current site of Helena Middle School – had formed an unofficial team, under Bengal head football coach Bus Williams, and competed in the 1955 MSC invitational state wrestling tourney in Bozeman. The Bengals’ highest placer at the invite was Bill Betzner, who finished third at 127 pounds.
The next year, the sport was sanctioned by the MHSA and was added as a "letter" sport at Helena High.
Jack Cohn, a former football and track standout at Butte High and Montana State, became the school's first official mat coach. Cohn had previously mentored the sport as an assistant at Lewistown’s Fergus County High, before coming to the Capital City in the fall of 1955 as an assistant football and track coach.
In their opening match on Jan. 21, 1956, the Bengals lost to the Flathead Braves in Kalispell, 35-13. Bob Sewell, 105-pounder, won Helena's first-ever official individual wrestling match. Other red-and-white winners were Steve Barnes at 145 and Jim Brown at 160, while Dick Wing at 168 picked-up a draw.
A medical exam soon afterward revealed that Sewell had a defective heart and he was no longer permitted to wrestle, although he stayed on with the team as manager.
In Helena's initial home tilt (at the brand new three-year school on Billings Avenue), the Bengal grapplers fell to Bozeman, 37-18.
Helena Senior High's first team victory occurred March 10 when they defeated Great Falls Public, 36-13. Emerging victorious over their Bison foes were Jim Cottrill (heavyweight), Gary Sewell (167 pounds), Wing (168), Bob Bouley (152), Bill Morton (148), Barnes (145), Jim Richeson (133), Roger Morris (123) and Butch Bjoin (122).
The rules were more flexible in those days, and it was not unusual in a dual meet for the teams to matchup opponents by weight, which meant that sometimes there was more than one match per classification.
Back then, the mats consisted of plastic tarps stretched over foam rubber pads. The athletes wrestled in tights with no tops and competed in tennis shoes.
Cohn's matmen entered the inaugural sanctioned state meet in Bozeman with a 2-8 dual mark. Filling out HSHS’s state team not previously mentioned were Larry Michaelson at 113 and Ken Freseman at 148.
Michaelson, a sophomore, became the first local to wrestle for a State championship after performing a stunning upset in the semi-finals.
On his back and behind Billings Senior’s Rehard 12-2 late in the third period of the semifinals, Michaelson fought back from the grave, flipping the Bronc grappler over and pinning him to advance to the chipper.
“All I remember is that I was looking up at the gym's ceiling and trying to get off my back," Michaelson told this reporter in 2004. "And then the next thing I knew the ref was slapping the mat when I pinned him."
He then lost in the finals to Missoula County’s Terry Foust, and wound up with 6-5 record, none by decision – all six victories were staples and each loss was by pin as well.
Another sophomore, Barnes, placed fourth at 145 and finished with the team's best record at 8-6. Barnes, who also led the team in scoring, went on to become the school’s first three-year letterman.
Billings Senior captured that initial mat championship in 1956, with HSHS taking ninth.
Cohn, who went on to coach Bengal wrestling for 20 years – yours truly being among his charges – is generally regarded as one of the founding fathers of Montana high school wrestling, along with coaches Jug Beck (Missoula), Tom LeProwse (Bozeman), Bus Williams (Billings), Bob Olson (Kalispell), George Bandy (Belgrade) and Al Hutchison (Lewistown).
