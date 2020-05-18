This 5-part Replays series is a brief history of the Skor-DeKam Invitational Track & Field Meet, which originated as the Jaycee Relays 75 years ago. Our second segment recaps the meet from 1961-75.
1961-66
At the 17th annual Jaycee Relays, the local Helena High tracksters failed to win an event. But perhaps the presence of Wayne Estes (Anaconda) and Larry Questad (Livingston) had something to do with that.
The unscored meet was composed of every AA school except Billings. Estes captured the Guy Stegner Award for the outstanding performance, with a Vigilante Stadium record shot put of 59-feet-2¼, and a runner-up in the discus. Questad garnered the 100 yard dash (10.1) and 180 low hurdles (meet-tying 20.3).
In 1965, with the Utah State basketball team, the 6-6 Estes was the No. 2 scorer in the nation prior to being accidentally electrocuted. And after setting several Stanford records, Questad placed sixth in the 200 meters at the 1968 Olympics.
Coach Lloyd Skor’s Bengals achieved four runner-up placings, by Rod Vollerston (broad jump), John Nicolay (javelin), the 2-mile relay and the shuttle hurdle relay.
The next year, the hosts performed a meet-record in the 2-mile relay (Gary Wilson, Gary Eathorne, Bob Lane, Jim Moore), getting the stick around in 8:23.2 on a cinder track.
Helena’s Gary Coltrane also tied for first in the high jump, clearing 5-10. Teammate John Nicolay placed runner-up in the javelin. The Stegner Award was claimed by Great Falls Public’s Dale Jackson.
Distance man Bob Lane became the first Helena trackster to capture the Guy Stegner Award, in 1963. Lane anchored both Jaycee record-setting relay units; the 2-mile foursome (Jim Hunter, Dennis Matthies, Gary Wilson) was clocked in 8:23.2, and the medley relay (Gary Coltrane, Lloyd Ek, Steve Swanberg) posted a 3:29.8.
HSHS’ other gold medalists were Coltrane, who won the broad jump with a leap of 20-9. Teammates earning runner-up medals were Tom Weiss (high jump), and the shuttle hurdle relay, behind Missoula’s meet record of 46.6.
The following year, John Peterson kept the Stegner award in town, when he garnered the pole vault title with a meet and stadium record, of 13-3. “Petey Wheaty” later won the 1964 State championship, soaring a Class A mark of 13-7.
Bengal teammates placing runner-up at the 20th annual Jaycee Relays, were Bob Radcliffe (javelin) and the medley relay.
In 1965, the great Bob Hawke of Butte claimed the Stegner citation in a field of 325 athletes, four-peating in both the shot put and discus. Hawke’s platter heave of 180-2¾ ranked fourth in the nation.
Great Falls captured Jaycee’s unofficial AA title with 61 points – Helena took third – and Bozeman’s 35 points won the Class A. The meet marked the final appearance of the dangerous shuttle hurdle relay.
Big Stu Kellner was the only local varsity winner, claiming the high jump at 5-9. Helena’s runners-up were Jim Haggerty (high jump), and the 440 relay.
A record 15 teams and 500 tracksters took part in the 1966 meet, including Helena Central High for the first time, in the Class A division. It was also the first year the Jaycees included the triple jump and the 2-mile run, while the AA relay events were divided into the East and West divisions.
Lanny Fred, Skor’s son-in-law, took over the reigns as Bengal coach that spring.
HSHS placed second in 440 east relay (Bob Olsen, Stein, Randy Smith, Jerry Foley), and the 880 east relay (Olsen, Dennis Ellingson, Stein, Foley). Their highest individual was high jumper John Fred’s fourth-place. Bill Burr, the Bengals’ top sprinter, missed the meet after a horse fell on him during the Vigilante Parade.
The HCHS Cougars’ only points came from coach Pat Connors’ runner-up 2-mile relay quartet, of Larry Boice, Tom McCarthy, Bill Roberts and Dave Roberts.
1967-72
For the first time in 22 years, the 1967 Jaycee Relays was cancelled after two postponements, due to heavy snowfall. But the next week at Butte’s Swede Dahlberg Invite, the Bengals won the AA portion and took second overall, behind top scorers Doug Jones, Tim Morrow, Dave Van Nice and John Fred.
Helena High captured two events at the 1968 Relays, led by Bob Berry’s 21-5½ in the long jump. Teammates Greg Mockel, Craig Olson, Tom Kilmer and Dick Miller garnered the 2-mile west relay in 8:32.8. Bengal runners-up medals went to Tim Morrow (long jump), the 440 relay and 880 relay.
Central’s Dave Roberts finished third in the 2-mile.
Great Falls Public sprinter Bill “Zip” Zins collected Guy Stegner honors.
A new wrinkle on the local track & field scene took place that spring, in the form of the Helena Girl’s Invitational. The brainchild of gym teacher Emilee DeKam and five years before Title IX, it was a freshman triangular, between Helena Junior High, CR Anderson and Anaconda Central.
Local winners were HJH’s Julie Kapps, Sue Miller, Sandy Olson, Rhonda Ryckman, Merris Christofferson, Maxine Spoja and Linda Bright; and CRA’s Debbie Hegman, Stacie Towle and Terri Funk.
The next year at the 25th annual Relays, Helena High garnered a meet-high five AA titles, led by Joe Epler’s two victories. Epler won the high hurdles in 14.7, tying the meet’s oldest record (1947). He also calimed the pole vault (12-6) and placed runner-up in the low hurdles. Former Helenan Rob Burton (Bozeman) copped the Stegner Award, captured the A’s high hurdles and the vault – with a new meet/stadium mark of 13-5¼.
HSHS teammate Bob Berry tied for first in the long jump with a meet, stadium and school record of 22-2½, but settled for second on the tie-breaker.
The Bengals took sole possession of another Jaycee record, when the 2-mile relay (Dave Pelletier, Mockel, Olson, Dick Miller) got the stick around in 8:11.2. Two-miler Al Stockdale rounded out the red-and-white’s triumphs, clocking a 9:52.4.
Helena Central High’s Tom Miller became the school’s first Jaycee champion, winning the “A” 100 dash and low hurdles, in 10.6 and 20.7, respectively. Sophomore Pat Donovan placed runner-up, in the shot put and discus, and with the Cougars’ mile relay.
The second annual Helena Girls Invitational consisted of eight teams, with a frosh division. Helena – co-coached by Judy Nagengast and Mary Stevens – placed runner-up to Dillon in the varsity meet, led by winners Debbie Olson in the javelin (103-5), Sue Spaulding in the 440 (1:07.7), and the 880 medley relay (Jackie Bunn, Ellen Grover, Sharon Bowman, Sue Miller) in 2:03.08.
In 1970, HSHS captured 4 Jaycee titles, one shy of Missoula Sentinel’s 5. The Bengals vaunted 2-mile relay (Kit Johnson, Mockel, Olson, Dave Pelletier) three-peated with another meet record, in 8:10.7. Mockel’s daughter, Gretchen, collected several Skor-DeKam ribbons as a hurdler for Capital High in the mid-1990s.
Donovan had entered Helena High after Catholic Central closed, and won the discus with a school-record fling 168-1, and the shot at 54-10¾. The Bengals also captured the Western AA medley relay (Tim Jones, Tim Rector, Dave Jones, Olson) in 3:29.5. Teammate Gary Delano, who was the first local to utilize the “Fosbury Flop,” placed fifth in the high jump, and fourth in both hurdles races.
Rich Charlson (GFP) garnered the Stegner Award.
The Lady Bengals finished third at the 10-team Invitational, behind by victors Jeri Brunsvold (discus, 94-1½), Sue Salisbury (shot put, 32-5½) and Sharon Goodman (440, 1:03.1). Future Capital High coach Shirley Chesterfield of Butte earned gold ribbons in the 100 and 220 dashes, and with the 440 relay.
Donovan garnered the Relay’s Guy Stegner Award in 1971, while leading Helena to a meet-tying (with GFH and Senior) high of four victories. The future Dallas Cowboy All-Pro claimed the shot put with a Bengal-record 57-½, the discus at 173-9½, and was part of the winning Eastern AA 880 relay (Rector, Wheat, Tim Jones) at 1:33.1. Donovan, at 6-4 and 220 pounds, took part in the second-place medley relay, as well.
The Bengals’ other triumph was the Eastern AA 440 relay quartet (Rector, Wheat, Keith Heimbach, Jones) at 44.5. For the second straight year, Dave Pelletier finished runner-up in the 2-mile to GFC’s Doug Darko, despite bettering both the school and stadium records with a 9:28.7.
The Girl’s Invite had ballooned to 22 teams, as a deep Helena-Sunhaven squad placed third. The only local individual in the top-3 was sophomore Casey Chilton, in the 220 and 100, and with the 440 relay (Karen Balderson, Debbie Reeves, Georgeanne Pendergast).
The 880 medley relay (Laurie Keeler, Balderson, Mari Nelson, Chris Phillips) placed third, as well.
The next year at the Jaycee’s, Helena managed but a single victory, in the Eastern 2-mile relay (Mark Shepherd, Bryce Isaacson, Kevin Longmire, Kit Johnson), getting the stick around in 8:32.5. The Bengals picked up a pair of runners-up, in the medley and mile relays. Their lone individual placer was Randy Rucker’s fourth in the high jump.
Great Falls sprinter Gary Minor took home the Stegner Award.
On the girls’ side, competing in the rain and snow, Chilton was a double-winner, in the 100 (11.6) and 220 (26.9) dashes, while teammate Nelson added a victory in the 100 low hurdles (16.1) and placed runner-up in the 80 highs. The fifth-annual Invite consisted of two divisions, AA and A-B-C, with co-coaches Jude Gleason and Nagengast’s Helena squad finishing second in the big school’s 5-team meet.
Local second-place finishes included Shirley Johnson (discus), Becky Robertson (high jump), Lee Harrison (220), and the 440 and 880 medley relays.
Among the meet champion Kalispell Timberettes’ double winners was Gigi Braunberger (880, mile), who 15-years later, as Coach Moy, directed Helena High girls’ cross country.
1973-75
Under first-year coach Bill Gilbert, the Bengals won a pair of Jaycee Eastern relay races, in the 2-mile (Jim Stipcich, Bill Headapohl, Ed Matthews, Shepherd) at 8:37.6, and medley (Jim Vook, Denis Jones, Mike Miller, Shepherd) in 3:35.0. HSHS also took second in the 880 relay, while individually Stipcich (2-mile) and Tim Alling (pole vault), both placed fifth.
The Stegner award went to Billings West vaulter Mike Beckers, who became the first Montana prepster to clear 14-feet.
At the 1973 Girls Invitational, Helena tied for the title with Kalispell, tallying 68 points apiece. The local tracksters captured a pair of relay crowns, in the 440 relay (Julie Luebeck, Denise Cross, Harrison, Chilton) in 52.3, and 880 medley (Luebeck, Cross, Fran Effertz, Renee Hamer) with a meet/stadium mark of 1:55.5.
Individual runners-up were Judy Myles (long jump, 16-8) and Sarah Power (shot put, 36-3), both school records; Chilton in the 100 and 220; and Hamer (440). Thirty-years later, Casey’s daughter Caitlin Molloy earned multiple Skor-DeKam top-3 placings in the hurdles and relays for the HHS Lady Bengals.
There were 26 teams in the meet, in the A, B-C and Freshman divisions. Capital, which officially opened its’ doors as a high school that fall, won the frosh meet, behind top scorers Jane Richards, Carey McMurtrey, Lynn Bingham, Paula Hegman and Jody Stromberg.
In 1974, Helena’s Bengals captured a couple overall AA crowns at the 30th annual Jaycee Relays, in the 2-mile relay (Shepherd, Stipcich, Tom and Ed Matthews) in 8:37.2, and medley (Tom Goodman, Denis Jones, Ed Matthews, Shepherd) at 3:34.6. They also placed second in the West’s mile relay, while Craig Petty (pole vault), Goodman (long jump) and Stipcich (2-mile), each delivered top-3 individual showings.
Jim Spring of Billings West out-shined 370 other athletes to cop the Stegner honor. This marked the first year for Capital High – although without a senior class – and the Darrell Vallance-coached Bruins’ Eastern AA medley relay foursome (Larry Kershaw, Ray Berg, Jim Hand, Dave Brandon) brought home a Jaycees crown in 3:39.8.
The HSHS Lady Bengals, directed by coach Gilbert, attained their first out-right Invitational championship, with 82 points, spearheaded by Adams and Power. The former won the mile in 5:21.4 (meet record) and the 880 in 2:28.7, while the latter captured the discus at 99-11 and the shot with a 37-11¾ (meet record).
Other event winners were Lynne Bunkowske (100), Harrison (220), Marie Bone (javelin), and the 880 relay (Harrison, Kathy Knott, Bunkowske, Hamer) with an Invite record of 1:54.6. Capital, under coach Gleason, took second, its’ lone triumph coming in the 440 relay (McMurtrey, Julie Sell, Blanchard, Sherri Mockel) in a record time of 51.4.
The Jaycees were cancelled due to bad weather in 1975, but at the Dahlberg meet, Capital took second, powered by top scorers Larry Kershaw, Mike Neiman, Phil Dean and Bob Biskupiak. Helena’s best performance came from Ed Matthews.
Helena’s gals repeated at the Invitational – now trimmed down to 10 AA-A teams – amassing 84½ points, behind distance aces Adams and Ann Kamlowsky, who placed 1-2 in both the 880 and mile. Also contributing strongly to the victory were Carolynn Glenn, Diana Williams, Sherri Strandberg, Colleen Bartsch, Paula Lutey, Kelly Flaherty and Theresa Starke.
Starke’s son, Jon Metropoulis, later claimed several Skor-DeKam distance crowns.
Capital’s gals placed fifth, led by the winning 440 relay (Veronica Serati, Sell, Lori Blanchard, Laurie Hamer) in 52.08. Vicki Fred and Carrie McMurtrey were the Lady Bruins top individual scorers.
Curt Synness can be reached at 594-2878 or curt.synness@406mtsports.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.