Most people know that the Helena area has produced two guys who made it to Major League Baseball. The late Herb Plews (1928-2014) of East Helena, who played second base for the Washington Senators and Boston Red Sox from 1956-59, and Helena’s Brian Knight, who’s been a big league umpire, beginning in 2001 as a substitute, and fulltime since 2010.
But lesser known were a couple other area natives who made it to The Show; Frank “Brownie” Burke and Dave Meier. From 1909-18, Burke – who was born in Marysville and grew up in Helena – served as the Cincinnati Reds’ 4-foot-7 mascot. And Meier, whose family moved to California four years after he was born here, went on to play for the Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs, between 1984 and 1988.
This week’s Replays will feature Meier, and we’ll save Burke’s story for later on.
Dave Meier was born August 8, 1959, at the Capital City’s old St. John’s Hospital, a half block south of the County Courthouse, to Keith and Donna (Peura) Meier.
A native of Lemmon, South Dakota, Keith was an Air Force veteran and a Carroll College student, working as an attendant at Knapp’s Service Station at the corner Main Street and Neill Avenue. Donna, a third-generation Helenan, was the daughter of Louis and Mary Peura.
Donna graduated from Helena High in 1954, before attending Spokane’s Kinman Business University and the University of Montana. She was employed by the State Highway Commission when she married Keith Meier in July 1958, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
The Reverend James DeGroat performed the wedding ceremony, with the groom’s brother, James Meier, and Donna’s sister Bonita, acting as best man and maid of honor. Joe Munzenrider played the organ, accompanying soloist (and IR employee) Darryl Lee. Daniel Quinnell was the ring bearer, while 5-year old Leslie Fuehrer served as the flower girl.
“Mary Peura lived in the house next door to us on Sixth Avenue, and she did housework for me, because I had five children and needed a little help,” related Esther Fuehrer, who still resides in Helena. Leslie (Fuehrer) Baldridge emailed that the Peura’s were “wonderful neighbors,” and that Donna asked her to be in her wedding.
“My youngest brother Kris had a summer job in Fresno as a teenager (in the late-‘70s) and stayed with Keith and Donna, but he said Dave wasn’t around while he was there – off playing ball,” recounted Leslie, from her home in Great Falls. “Donna Meier sent some pictures of all the kids to my Mom when my Dad passed away in 2007, but she has lost touch with them since.”
The Meier’s relocated to Fresno, California, in 1963, when young Dave was 4-years old.
Dave attended Fresno’s Bullard High School, and then played baseball for Fresno City College and Stanford University, according to the web site Wikipedia.
“(At) 6-feet, 185-pounds, Meier, a right-hander, was originally drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the third round, 61st overall, of the 1978 draft, but he opted not to sign,” Wikipedia states.
The book Montana Baseball History, authored by Skylar Browning and Jeremy Watterson (The History Press 2015) chronicled that in the fifth round of the 1981 draft (113th overall), the Minnesota Twins took a flyer on a “solid-hitting outfielder, Dave Meier, who was coming off an MVP season” at Stanford.
“The Helena native was known was known as a contact hitter who could play shortstop, third base and the outfield,” Montana Baseball History stated. The book also mentions that Meier was drafted three rounds after his college teammate John Elway – who grew up in Missoula – was picked by the New York Yankees.
In his first season of Class A ball for Visalia in the California League, he batted .337 with a .406 on base percentage, posting 12 doubles, 9 home runs and 53 runs, in 71 games. In 1982, for Class AA Orlando of the Southern League, he hit .287, with 19 two-baggers and seven triples.
Working his way up the ladder, Meier batted .336 in 1983 for the Toledo Mud Hens in the AAA International League. He banged 143 hits in 126 games, with 21 doubles, 68 RBIs and a .408 OBP.
“That production didn’t translate to the majors, however, as he struggled with the Twins in 1984 and ’85,” noted Montana Baseball History. He debuted in The Show on April 3, 1984, going 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter. Over the course of 130 games he hit .247, which isn’t all that bad, relatively speaking.
After being let go by Minnesota, Meier missed the entire 1986 season, but was then picked up by the Texas Rangers. After just 13 major league games in 1987, however, he was back in the minors, with Triple A Oklahoma City of the American Association.
It was here that Meier produced probably his best season in professional baseball. Now beefed up to 195 pounds, he laced 18 homers and 36 doubles, with 143 hits, 86 RBIs, a .320 average and a .539 slugging percentage.
In March 1988, he was traded to Chicago, and put up another fine season with their AAA squad, the Iowa Cubs, batting .305, with a career-high 20 taters, along with seven triples and 83 RBIs. These numbers brought Meier’s lifetime minor league stats to a .315 batting average and a .385 OBP. During those five seasons, he amassed 653 hits in 585 games, with 107 doubles, 24 triples, 25 home runs and 350 RBIs.
After Iowa’s season was over, Meier was vacationing in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, when he received a call from the parent club.
“I don’t know how they found me,” he told the Chicago Sun-Times at the time, “but when they did, I said ‘Who me? I haven’t played in eight days.’ But I was thrilled and got here as fast as I could.”
Meier got into just two games with the Cubs, making his final pro appearance on September 28, 1988. He went out with a bang, going 1-for-1 as a pinch hitter, before hanging up his bat and glove at the age of 29.
Meier spent the majority of his time in the bigs as “a back-up pinch hitter,” finishing with a career average of .253 in 145 games, with one homer, 15 doubles and 37 runs. In the field, he committed four errors for a .978 fielding percentage.
And although he may have left the playing field, Meier, now 61 and residing in San Diego, continued to work in baseball. He presently serves as Reynolds Sports Management’s Chief Baseball Consultant.
“Dave’s contract work has been nationally recognized (ESPN) and his breadth of experience includes preparing arbitration cases, working with top draft picks, World Series MVPs, batting champions and the biggest international star in the baseball world (Ichiro),” according to the reynoldssports.com web site.
These days, Dave Meier – one of only 13 native Montanans to play in the majors – respectfully declines interviews regarding his playing days. However, during our phone conversation he did tell me that he still enjoys visits back to his home state on occasion.
Curt Synness can be reached at (406) 594-2878 or curt.synness@406.mtsports.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.