MISSOULA – On the final tournament of the year, the gymnasium at Valley Christian High school was hopping with excitement and cheers from teams, parents and fans from around the state for the 13C District Volleyball Tournament.
The Victor Lady Pirates showed a lot of heart but in the end fell to the Seeley-Swan Blackhawks in their final game of the year. The scoring was 18-25, 14-25, 19-25.
“The game overall was good," said Pirates head coach Amber Kay.
"We stayed in it and we fought till the end. We had two tough teams in the bracket. The way that we sat in the bracket, we had to play two tough teams, which was hard even in the loser out bracket; we had to go up against Seeley, who’s a tough team. My team, just they fought hard till the end, and we just didn't quite get there. But their performance was great. They played together as a team, they never quit. And that's a tough, tough loss,” Kay said.
“I have five seniors that I have coached since they were in sixth grade. So saying goodbye to them today was tough.”
The Darby Tigers played a tough contest in the loser out game as well to the Philipsburg Prospectors. That score was 13-25, 25-22, 23-25.
“The girls played with a lot of heart,” head coach J.P. McCrossin of the Darby Tigers said. “We were down two seniors for this game. The kids came out and played as hard as they could. The ball just didn’t bounce a couple of times our way, granted, we put a great fight. Good season. I’m proud of the kids and the seniors. We had some good senior leadership this year. Very proud of what they’ve done to build the program and we’re looking forward to what’s coming in the future now.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.