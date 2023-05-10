Allen, a third baseman from Central High School in Cheyenne, Wyoming, hit 18 home runs to lead the Mon-Dak Conference and shatter the Buccaneers' previous record of 14. She hit .483 with 51 runs batted in and 47 runs scored.

“I’m super proud of Brogan for all the work she has put in to break the home run record here at Dawson," second-year DCC coach Tami Lagmay said. "I knew from day one that Brogan was going to be something special for our softball program. When I see her approaching the plate, I know something great is going to happen. All year long she has produced at the plate in those crucial moments."