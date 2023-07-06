BILLINGS — The field of runners for the 2023 edition of the Montana Mile, part of the Big Sky State Games' opening ceremonies, was announced Thursday via a news release from the Big Sky State Games.

This year's race, contested between many of the state's top high school, college and post-collegiate milers, will be held from 8:15 to 8:30 p.m. next Friday at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium.

It will be the 32nd running of the Montana Mile for the men and the 24th for the women, with numerous participants in the race across its history having captured state or even national championships in their track and field/cross country careers.

Gates to the stadium will open beforehand at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free, and the event will additionally be livestreamed on the 406 Sports Facebook page.

Decorated Montana State runner Duncan Hamilton, a Bozeman native, won last year's men's event in a record time of 4:06.23. The women's race a year ago was won by former Rocky Mountain College standout and Hardin grad Sydney Little Light, who crossed over in 5:00.43. Manhattan Christian grad Lois Ricardi-Keller holds the all-time record in the women's race with a time of 4:53.90, set in 2011.

The men's and women's fields for the 2023 Montana Mile, along with their Montana connection(s) — with in-state school(s) attended or town of residence listed — and number of appearances in the event following this year, are as follows:

Men: Ase Ackerman, Montana State Billings and Glendive, second appearance; Oren Arthun, Manhattan Christian, first appearance; Weston Brown, Bozeman, first appearance; Ivan Colmenero, Montana State Billings and Manhattan, seventh appearance; Drew Galahan, Montana State Billings and Harlowton, second appearance; Mason Moler, Billings West, first appearance; Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, first appearance; Owen Smith, Montana State and Billings Senior, fifth appearance; Carson Steckelberg, Montana and Bozeman Gallatin, third appearance; Jaxon Straus, Billings West, second appearance; Levi Taylor, Montana State and Laurel, fifth appearance.

Women: Karis Brightwings-Pease, Hardin, first appearance; Sage Brooks, Missoula Hellgate, second appearance; Hayley Burns, Bozeman, second appearance; Mary Felig, Montana State Billings and Broadus, fourth appearance; Ali Keith, Billings West, first appearance; Shelbi LaBrie, Whitewater, first appearance; Sydney Little Light, Rocky Mountain College and Hardin, third appearance; Kailee Stoppel, Montana State Billings and Billings West, third appearance; Elena Vandersloot, Montana State and Billings Senior, first appearance; Mary Wirtz, Billings resident, first appearance; Natalie Wood, Montana State and Big Timber, first appearance.