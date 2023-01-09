WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Victor Flores, who covers Montana State athletics for 406mtsports.com and Lee Montana's five newspapers, has been voted Montana Sportswriter of the Year in 2022.
The award was announced Monday by the National Sports Media Association. It is Flores' first NMSA award.
Billings' Rocky Erickson, who runs Rocky Erickson Sports, is the Sportscaster of the Year for the 10th time.
The winners from all 50 states plus the national winners will be honored at the MSNA banquet in June in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Flores, a 2014 University of Oregon graduate, was hired at the Billings Gazette in 2018 and moved to Bozeman in 2021 to cover MSU full-time. He also has worked at the Idaho Falls (Idaho) Post-Register (2014-17) and Twin Falls (Idaho) Times-News (2017-18).
It is the 10th award for a Lee Montana/406mtsports.com staff member in the past 12 years. John Letasky of The Gazette won in 2021, Jordan Hansen of the Missoulian in 2020, Greg Rachac of The Gazette in 2019, 2018, 2017, 2014 and 2011, Mike Scherting of The Gazette in 2013 and Bob Meseroll of the Missoulian in 2012.
