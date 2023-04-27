BILLINGS — Travis Salter will have a moment befit for royalty Saturday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

Known as the “King of Billings” while starring for the Billings Outlaws as a hard-hitting, game-changing middle linebacker from 2003-04 and 2006-07, Salter will have his jersey No. 46 retired by the Outlaws Saturday night.

The ceremony will be at halftime of the Outlaws (2-4) Champions Indoor Football game against the Southwest Kansas Storm (2-4) at TDS Fiber Field. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.

The honor is a tribute to one of the Outlaws’ best and most popular players when he played. Salter was a key member of the original Outlaws’ 2006 National Indoor Football League championship.

At this time, the honor it is especially meaningful for Salter — the father of 15-year-old Ayden and 8-year-old Eli — as he battles advanced colon cancer.

Salter, 45, explained he hadn’t been feeling well and underwent a variety of tests before finding out he had colon cancer.

“I have struggled for the last four months with health things and nobody could pinpoint what was going on and on the 13th last month (March), I went in for a colonoscopy,” Salter, who still lives in Billings and played football for Rocky Mountain College from 1999 to 2003, said. “It was the last thing to get tested and figure out what was going on with me. I had almost a 99% blockage in my sigmoid colon.”

Salter explained that he would have emergency surgery on March 14 and that he has stage 4 colon cancer.

“It was kind of a blindside,” Salter said. “I managed to avoid most blindside hits playing football but this one got me pretty good.”

Salter said that he is being treated with a combination of chemotherapy and immunotherapy. In fact, this week was his second round of chemotherapy. While he’s been through a lot in recent months, Salter has a positive outlook.

“It was hell for four months, that was sure,” Salter said. “Now, it is just a long battle for the next year.”

Recently Salter, who was a three-time NAIA All-American at Rocky, was also saluted at the Metra as a benefit was held for him during the Octane Addictions Big Air Bash freestyle motorsports show.

In fact, Salter, said many people in the community have been supportive of him. He said his “slogan throughout this cancer battle has been 46Strong.”

“It has been overwhelming to be perfectly honest,” said Salter. “It has been extremely overwhelming and humbling. My social media has gone crazy with support. It has been a daily thing from 7:30 a.m. in the morning to 8 p.m. at night, people just wanting to know if they can help or do anything. It’s been really humbling.”

Salter, originally from Lynnwood, Washington, said he wore No. 46 through his high school, college and Outlaws days. He is very much looking forward to the retirement ceremony.

“It’s a pretty cool honor,” Salter said. “I don’t know any teammates or anybody else I ever played with that had their number retired. It’s a pretty cool honor and very humbling for sure.”

Salter — who said he also played a season for the Everett, Washington, Hawks in between his stints with the Outlaws — said he will definitely be in attendance for the ceremony.

“I am going to show up,” said Salter. “I have family and friends that will be there. I am definitely going to make an appearance and go through the festivities. How often does that happen for a guy?”

The original Billings Outlaws ceased operations after the 2010 season after winning their second consecutive Indoor Football League championship, and third in five seasons.

While this Outlaws team had its inaugural season in the CIF in 2022, team owner Steven Titus very much appreciates the past and what players such as Salter did to pave the way for the current franchise.

“It’s a great privilege to be able to retire #46 in honor of the ‘King of Billings,’ Travis Salter,” Titus wrote in a text message to The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “Travis is a community man, a family member, was a hell of a football player, a great teammate and a man that prioritizes himself over others. He epitomizes what it means to be a Billings Outlaws player. It’s with distinction that Travis Salter’s #46 is the first jersey number retired in the history of the Outlaws franchise.”

Titus said approximately 15 to 20 former Outlaws players are scheduled to be at the Metra on Saturday night in support of Salter. Many of them will speak during an extended halftime. There will also be messages from people on video, including Salter’s coach while playing for the Outlaws, Heron O’Neal, and former team owner Mike Parnell.

At halftime there will also be a live auction of a gray helmet from one of the mid-2000s Outlaws’ teams signed by members of that squad and a 2023 Outlaws helmet autographed by current team members.

Proceeds from the auction will go to benefit Salter, who is currently unemployed as he undergoes treatment for the colon cancer. Prior to his cancer diagnosis, Salter worked in construction, operating heavy equipment and was in the process of getting back into the commercial noxious weed spraying business.

While he was at first unaware of the retirement ceremony and thought it might have been meant to be a surprise, now that he’s in the loop Salter is very much looking forward to Saturday evening.

In fact, his son Eli will be competing on Saturday in a flag football championship game and is coached by another ex-Outlaws star, Fontez Jefferson.

“I just found out about it and I talked to Fontez today (Thursday) and it sounds like everyone knows but me,” Salter said.

While he may have been kept out of the loop so he would still be somewhat surprised on Saturday at the Metra, Salter will once again hear the cheers and thunderous applause Outlaws fans have reserved for “The King of Billings.”