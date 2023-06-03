BILLINGS — Head coach Shon King and wide receiver Mason Lee have brought a little bit of the Wayne State College Wildcats to this year’s Billings Outlaws.

Lee, a 23-year-old from Wayne, Nebraska, recently signed with the Outlaws on May 17.

How Lee, who was a first-team all-conference performer in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference for the NCAA Division II school in Wayne, Nebraska, ended up in Billings is a unique story.

And now that he’s representing the Outlaws, Lee would like nothing more than to help his team score a Champions Indoor Football quarterfinal playoff victory over the Sioux City (Iowa) Bandits Monday at 7:30 p.m. at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

Fourth-seeded Billings (6-4) has won four straight games entering the contest against No. 5 Sioux City (5-5). While Lee hasn’t played in a game for the Outlaws yet, he’s been impressed by his teammates at practice and their success on the field this season.

“They are on a good little role here and have some good players and are making some plays lately,” Lee, a four-year starter at Wayne State, who had 35 receptions for 591 yards and five touchdowns for the Wildcats in 2022, said of his teammates. “Hopefully, I can add to that.”

A Wayne State connection

King, 50, set the Wayne State record for most receiving yards in a game during the 1997 season when he totaled 274 yards on 15 catches against then Moorhead State (Minnesota). The 15 receptions in a game is tied for third most in Wildcats history. During that 1997 campaign, King also recorded the third-most receiving yards in a single game for Wayne State with 1,166.

King, who was born and raised in San Diego, met Lee at Wayne State this past year. King was hired to be the Outlaws assistant head coach/offensive coordinator after the team’s 47-19 season-opening loss to Omaha (Nebraska).

Before coming to Billings, King was taking classes at Wayne State, where he is on pace to graduate in the fall with a criminal justice degree.

“I’m still finishing my degree,” King, a father of three who lives in Norfolk, Nebraska, said. “That’s how we ended up connecting. I’ve been taking my classes, too, and getting a degree in criminal justice. I took a track class, too, and his coach was my teacher.”

Lee — a three-time NSIC all-academic team selection in football who earned a business administration degree with a minor in sports management — was on the Wayne State track and field team this past spring and earned fourth in the conference meet in the long jump.

Meeting at a track meet

King, who shortly after arriving in Billings was elevated to head coach four games into the season with Billings sporting a 2-2 record, said he met Lee at a track and field meet and told him he’d be coming to the Outlaws to be the assistant head coach/offensive coordinator and asked Lee if he’d be interested in playing for Billings.

One of the requirements King had for school this year was to work at that track meet.

“We had to all work a track meet, for us it was for credit, and for him it was because he was on the track team,” explained King.

While King was enthusiastic about the Outlaws and Lee’s chances of earning a spot on the team, he told him there were no guarantees.

“This is pro football, there is nothing promised,” King explained. “I let him know to come here and work hard and if he earns a spot, that is good and he understood that.”

Lee, who said he has an XFL tryout later this summer, remembers the conversation well.

“I was at a track meet, one of the first of the season, and I saw coach King there and we chopped it up,” said Lee. “He asked me if I wanted to play here and we kept in touch and I came out here.”

After that initial meeting King kept in contact with Lee and after the school year had finished, Lee decided he’d pursue the opportunity to play for the Outlaws in the CIF.

“He just called me one day and I had gotten out of practice and he asked if I’d come play for him,” said Lee. “I still had track and wasn’t sure what I would do, but I talked to my family and thought it would be a good experience to come out here.”

King said that he’s glad he had the opportunity and chance to meet Lee at that early-season track meet.

“I waited patiently to see what would happen after the track meet,” he said.

Now, both Lee and King are happy to be representing Wayne State on the Billings Outlaws.

“It’s pretty cool. It’s crazy how it all came together like that,” said Lee. “It was cool to be in touch with him and have an opportunity to come play.”