GREAT FALLS — This weekend's Memorial Meltdown for the ASCS Frontier Region sprint car tour at Electric City Speedway has been canceled due to the increasingly poor weather forecast for Friday and Saturday's scheduled events at the Great Falls facility.

The decision was made Thursday afternoon, before teams from out of the area travel to Great Falls for a potential rain out. Stagg Motor Sports and Electric City Speedway will look at potential make-up dates for this event later in the season at the 3/10-mile clay oval.

The next race for the ASCS Frontier Region is Friday, June 9 at Gallatin Speedway for the Spring Clash at Belgrade. The series races the next night at Big Sky Speedway outside Billings. Kelly Miller of Lethbridge, Alberta, has won both ASCS Frontier Region races run so far in 2023 and leads the point standings.

Upcoming ASCS Frontier Region events

June 9 - Gallatin Speedway - Belgrade

June 10 - Big Sky Speedway - Billings

2023 ASCS Frontier Region winners

May 19 - Kelly Miller at Big Sky Speedway

May 20 - Kelly Miller at Big Sky Speedway

May 26 - cancelled due to weather at Electric City Speedway

May 27 - cancelled due to weather at Electric City Speedway