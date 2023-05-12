It has been a long time coming, but the Special Olympics’ State Summer Games is set to return to full participation for the first time since 2019.

After a few years of limited and modified competition, the event will be back in full force and held in Bozeman from May 17-19.

“It has been a journey. Everything was shut down so we had to switch to a virtual model and slowly work everything back up,” Vice President of Sports, Brittani Bush said.

Virtual and local events became the norm for the organization until the state basketball tournament took place in Butte in November.

With statewide events back in action, everyone involved is elated to be on the big stage again.

“I can speak for the athletes, I’ve been getting calls weekly about how excited they are for the competition and to be back with their friends,” Bush said.

Special Olympics Montana (SOMT) expects approximately 1,000 athletes and 200 unified partners to be competing.

The summer games features seven different sporting events. Athletes from throughout the state will be competing in bocce, track and field, golf, gymnastics, soccer, swimming and cycling.

Outside of athletics, there is plenty on the agenda for the competitors to enjoy.

The event will be kicked off on Wednesday evening with the opening ceremonies taking place at Bobcat Stadium.

Athletes will have opportunities to socialize at various meals, the game room at the Olympic Village as well as a dance and carnival on Thursday night.

Local country artist Stephanie Quayle will even be making an appearance and performing for the athletes. On top of it all, competitors will have the opportunity to explore the Museum of the Rockies with free passes.

With so much planning that goes into the three-day event, there is so much excitement to finally get everyone back together again.

“This event is going to mean a lot to everybody. It is so special to everyone that has put in so much time in order to make this happen. It is the culmination of years of waiting to make this happen again. It’s a huge event for everyone involved. We are so excited to get back, it has been a very long road,” Bush said.

It has been nearly four years since a summer statewide Special Olympics competition, with competitors and volunteers getting the chance to come together in-person.

The hard work of everyone involved will be on full display in Bozeman.

Coming up after the State Summer Games, there will be a Special Olympics local track meet in Anaconda on May 24.

After a few years of difficulty getting together, summertime in Montana provides a prime opportunity for Special Olympics athletes to converge and enjoy each other’s company.