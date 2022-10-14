COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado – Ali Weisz won the gold in the Women's 10m Air Rifle event at the 2022 ISSF World Championships for Rifle and Pistol in Cairo, Egypt.
Weisz earned the title of World Champion as well as an Olympic quota spot for Team USA to Paris 2024 with the victory. The Montana native is now currently ranked 12th in the world for 10m Women’s Air Rifle.
Weisz, a 2020 Olympian, defeated Yuting Huang, from China, in a shot-for-shot final. Her last shot of 10.6x won her the gold medal.
No stranger to international competition, Weisz won a bronze medal at the same range and in the same event earlier this year at the 2022 Cairo World Cup, as well as two bronze medals at the 2022 Rio De Janeiro World Cup, one for 10m Mixed Team Air Rifle and another in Women’s individual 10m Air Rifle. She also earned two silver medals at the 2021 New Delhi World Cup, one for 10m Women’s individual Air Rifle and the other in 10m Women’s Air Rifle Team.
The U.S. National Rifle Team member and soldier in the Army Marksmanship Unit isn’t done with the 2022 World Championship just yet. Weisz will be joined by Mary Tucker and Sagen Maddalena in the 10m Women’s Air Rifle Team event starting Oct. 15 and will compete with Will Shaner in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event Oct. 17.
Also representing Team USA at the competition is Butte's Nick Mowrer in the 10m and 50m Men's Air Pistol event as well as the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team.
