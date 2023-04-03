BILLINGS — The “King of Billings” needs some help.

And there is a way people can aid Travis Salter, a former star football player at both Rocky Mountain College and the Billings Outlaws, on Saturday night.

Salter — who was tabbed the “King of Billings” during his days with the original Billings Outlaws back in 2006 by coach Heron O’Neal when he was terrorizing opposing offenses as a fierce linebacker in the National Indoor Football League as Billings won the league title — was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer two weeks ago and had emergency surgery according to a post on the Octane Addictions Facebook page.

Saturday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark during the Big Air Bash freestyle motorsports show put on by Octane Addictions, a benefit will be held to raise money for Salter said Big Air Bash promoter and Octane Addictions owner Tyler Johnson. Through the Chase A Dream Foundation, there have previously been fundraisers and benefits held at many of Johnson’s shows to help those in need or facing a crisis.

Johnson said Salter, 45, is a good friend of his and he wanted to help during his friend's time of need. There is going to be an auction during the Big Air Bash, where 100% of the proceeds from the auctioned items will be donated to Salter. Johnson estimated there will be 8 to 10 items up for bid in the auction, including a beef.

“It hits home. Travis Salter is one of our teammates and one of my closest friends,” said Johnson. “It is absolutely amazing how many people have called my phone saying, ‘What can we do to help? Travis had done this for me, I want to help.’ ”

Salter, who originally joined the original Billings Outlaws in 2003 after a standout career at Rocky where he was a three-time NAIA All-American, is a father of two young men according to the Octane Addictions Facebook page. Salter lives and works in Billings said Johnson.

Salter’s friends at Octane Addictions and the Big Air Bash hope the benefit on Saturday will help Salter as he battles colon cancer.

“We could go on and on about our friend, Travis Salter, but at the end of the day, this man needs our help, as he fights for his life. He is on the long road to recovery, cannot work and his medical bills are stacking up,” according to the post on the Octane Addictions Facebook page.

While Salter faces chemotherapy in his road to recovery, Johnson said he knows his friend is up for the fight.

“He is one of the toughest men I know on and off the field,” said Johnson. “He is one of my buddies. We help, this is what we are here to do.”

The Big Air Bash, which promoters say will feature the best group of freestyle athletes they’ve ever brought to the Magic City, is Saturday at the Metra at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available at metrapark.com or the MetraPark box office.

This year the riders will be doing motorcycle stunts only said Johnson. There are 10 freestyle motorcycle athletes from all over the United States scheduled to perform. Johnson said that he expects this show to be one of his best attended with so many people wanting to help “The King of Billings.” Johnson said if anybody wished to donate to the benefit for Salter or wanted one of six remaining tables to reach out on to him via social media on the Octane Addictions Facebook page or call 406-861-0288.

Normally, those helped through benefits at Octane Addictions events are children but Johnson said Salter was too good of a person to not help.

Johnson said he appreciates those in the community who have donated to the auction and are willing to help out “The King.”

“Travis is a good dude and is very humble and didn’t want it to be about him,” said Johnson. “He would have liked it to be about someone else.”

“Bills are going to be tight (for Salter). That’s why we as a community are coming together.”