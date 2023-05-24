North Dakota State's Benji Phillips led five athletes with Montana ties competing in men's javeling at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field West Championships Wednesday in Sacramento, California.

The former Glasgow Scotty finished eighth overall with his throw of 230 feet, 9 inches to snag one of the 12 automatic qualifying spots for the NCAA championships in Austin, Texas in June. Nebraska's Arthur Petersen won the event at 247-7. It's the second time Phillips has qualified for the national meet.

Montana's Evan Todd (Kalispell Glacier) was 19th with 214-11. His Grizzly teammate Matthew Hockett finished 35th at 199-7. Montana State's Cooper Hoffman (Dillon) was 32nd at 202-9 and his teammate Pat Vialva was 42nd at 191-9.

Bobcat Ben Perrin (Kalispell Flathead) in the men's 10,000 meters finished 11th overall to earn a qualification to nationals in Austin as well. He finished in 28:25.57. Oklahoma State's Isai Rodriguez won in 28:17.98.

In the men's 1,500, Montana State's Owen Smith (Billings Senior) finished 47th overall in 3 minutes, 55.35 seconds. Washington's Joe Waskom earned the top preliminary qualifying time in 3:39.98.

Montana's Jaydon Green finished 40th overall and sixth in his heat of the men's 110 hurdles in 14.24 seconds. Nebraska's Darius Luff qualified first for Friday's final with his time of 13.55.

Montana's Zane Johnson cleared a personal best 17-0.75 in the men's pole vault to finish tied for 22nd overall.

BYU's Treyton Anderson (Dillon) was 27th overall in the men's 400 hurdles in a personal best 51.98 seconds by finishing fourth in the second heat. Baylor's Nathaniel Ezekiel earned the top qualifying time in 49.22.