BILLINGS — Wear the Montana state flag with pride, Big Sky State Games Montana Mile race winners.

As Sydney Little Light and Weston Brown did just that after winning the annual women's and men's races, respectively, at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium on Friday, they were able to bask in the glory of being victors in a time-honored, decades-old Montana tradition.

And in just a few months, both will be showing some new out-of-staters just how strong the Big Sky Country running scene can be.

Little Light, a Rocky Mountain College and Hardin grad who just wrapped up a legendary cross country and track and field career with the Battlin' Bears, won her second straight Montana Mile, but even that feat was overshadowed a bit by some big news she shared after the race.

Meanwhile, Brown — who swept the cross country and track and field Gatorade Montana Boys Player of the Year awards this year during a standout high school senior season at Bozeman — added another accolade to his fast-rising running career before he heads off to run collegiately at Princeton in the fall.

Women's race

The fact that Sydney Little Light went back-to-back for Montana Mile titles by finishing in 4:56.91 on Friday wasn't too much of a shock.

The fact that she has further plans to run collegiately as a grad transfer, as she told media post-race when she confirmed that she would be running at Eastern Kentucky next season, was a little more sudden.

But judging on how much that the Crow Agency native and former NAIA national champion has achieved already in the sport, there's probably little need to worry about how she'll adjust to the NCAA Division I level in a few months' time.

Little Light led for much of the race and staved off a strong challenge from former Missoula Hellgate turned Oregon State runner Sage Brooks to clear the finish-line tape in first, standing atop another podium in her home state as she awaits a new, exciting adventure elsewhere.

"I got a call from the (Eastern Kentucky) coach and I still have some eligibility," Little Light said. "They're offering me a huge opportunity to go run for them, indoor and outdoor, so I'm super excited. I've been telling everyone here."

An added touch to the race for Little Light — one of the standard-bearers of the vaunted Hardin distance program — was the fact that she got to run in a competitive race with budding Bulldogs standout Karis Brightwings-Pease, who finished eighth.

Brightwings-Pease recently concluded a spectacular year at Hardin in which she won high school cross country and track state championships — as an eighth grader. Little Light said that she enjoyed the opportunity to race with the incoming freshman, and as someone who helped maintain the tradition Hardin running has herself, she's kept an eager eye on Brightwings-Pease.

"I was really excited to race here with Karis," Little Light said. "I've been watching her all year ... I just see a lot of myself in her and the drive. I was just super excited to race with her."

Men's race

Find a Montana high school athlete who had a better year — start to finish, on the track and off — than Weston Brown.

You won't find many other proper contenders.

Not only was he the first Montana boy to ever sweep the Gatorade (since first being awarded in 2007-08) cross country and track awards in the same year, but he won a two-mile national title at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in January and won three Class AA state titles back home in the two running disciplines, too. Oh, and he's going to run collegiately while getting an Ivy League education in a few months.

So while the Montana Mile, which he won in his first appearance Friday in a time of 4:13.41, may be merely just another day's work for the rapid soccer player-turned-elite distance runner, it's probably not going to be the last thing he wins, either.

Not for a long time, if the past year he's had is any indication of what's potentially to come.

"Just really unexpected, I guess," Brown said when asked to put his recent running accomplishments into words. "The summer (training) just looks like building and building and building and putting the work in ... I want to take my running career definitely as far as I can."

Rounding out the podium was Montana State Billings/Glendive runner Ase Ackerman in second (4:20.51) and Montana State/Billings Senior's Owen Smith in third (4:25.27), but Friday at Daylis was Brown's race in what's overall been Brown's year in Montana high school distance running.

And after a meteoric rise up the running ranks, it's worth wondering what's next to come on Brown's checklist.

"Coming over from soccer and just exploding like this, it's been great and I'm really excited about it," Brown said.

Women’s results: Sydney Little Light, representing Rocky Mountain College, 4:56.83; Sage Brooks, Oregon State, 4:58.83; Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 5:01.52; Elena Vandersloot, MSU, 5:06.39; Mary Wirtz, Billings, 5:08.07; Kailee Stoppel, MSUB, 5:11.44; Mary Felig, MSUB, 5:18.62; Karis Brightwings-Pease, Hardin, 5:22.29; Natalie Wood, Big Timber, 5:28.92; Shelbi LaBrie, Whitewater, 5:33.62; Ali Keith, Billings West, 6:07.47.

Men's results: Weston Brown, Bozeman, 4:13.41; Ase Ackerman, MSUB, 4:20.51; Owen Smith, MSU, 4:25.27; Drew Galahan, MSUB, 4:26.12; Jaxon Straus, Billings West, 4:29.12; Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 4:29.98; Carson Steckelberg, UM, 4:31.99; Oren Arthun, Manhattan Christian, 4:32.62; Ivan Colmenero, MSUB, 4:32.93.

