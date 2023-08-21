BILLINGS — Billings resident Jake Hedge won the Montana State Mid-Amateur Golf Championship on his home course Saturday, finishing first by four strokes at the Yellowstone Country Club.

Hedge, a former University of Wyoming and Montana State Billings golfer, shot a 71 on the final day for a 54-hole total of 208. He topped Laurel's Nathan Bailey, who shot 70 on Saturday for 212, and YCC member Christopher Hunter, who finished at 213 after firing a 76 on his final round.

Hedge and Hunter began the day tied for first.

Gordon Webb of Malta, last year's winner, was fourth at 215. PJ Thomas of Polson was fifth at 216.

Bill Dunn of Missoula, the 2021 champion and Montana Men's Senior Amateur winner, was 11th.