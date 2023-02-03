Billings Outlaws vs. Wyoming Mustangs

The Billings Outlaws’ DNerius Antoine, who is back on this year's team, runs with the ball against the Wyoming Mustangs at the Billings Sports Plex in the first round of the 2022 CIF playoffs last June. 

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — The goals are simple for this year’s Billings Outlaws indoor football team.

“Play hard, play fast and play smart,” said first-year coach Kerry Locklin on Friday of what he expects out of the Outlaws this year.

