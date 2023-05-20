RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Billings Outlaws extended an ongoing winning streak and set themselves up well for a possible home playoff game by defeating the Rapid City (South Dakota) Marshals 57-36 Saturday at Summit Arena at The Monument.

The win, which came in the Outlaws' (6-4 overall) Champions Indoor Football league regular-season finale, was their fourth straight. Billings had previously defeated Rapid City (0-10) by a 49-18 margin March 27 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

The Outlaws, who have already clinched a berth to the six-team CIF playoffs and only have an exhibition against the non-CIF Fargo (North Dakota) Invaders remaining on Thursday at Metra, now await their playoff fate.

The result of a game scheduled for next weekend between the Omaha (Nebraska) Beef and Sioux City (Iowa) Bandits would determine the Outlaws' playoff game location. If the Beef win, the Outlaws would host a playoff game Tuesday, June 6, due to the Metra's availability, per team officials. If the Bandits win, Billings would have to play its first playoff game on the road against an opponent at a time and place to be determined.

Billings' exhibition against the Invaders kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Metra.