BILLINGS — Billings Outlaws defensive end Dylan Donahue was placed on the long term injured reserve list by the Champions Indoor Football team on Monday.

Donahue, a 2011 Billings West graduate, signed with the team after the Outlaws' first game of the season. He was a member of the CIF expansion Billings Outlaws club in 2022.

According to Outlaws owner Steven Titus, Donahue suffered an ACL injury against Rapid City (South Dakota) on March 27 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark and reinjured it at home against Omaha (Nebraska) on April 22.

Titus noted Donahue will be with the Outlaws' front office during the offseason and hopes he is back playing for the team in 2024.

The Outlaws (3-4) will play at the Topeka (Kansas) Tropics on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. The Tropics are 0-7.