BILLINGS — Billings Outlaws kicker Billy Perry, who had five PAT conversion kicks in a 41-38 win over the Gillette (Wyoming) Mustangs on May 13, was singled out as the Champions Indoor Football special teams player of the week.

Perry, who had played three games for the Topeka (Kansas) Tropics earlier this season, had signed with the Outlaws on May 10. Overall, he was 5 of 6 on PATs against Gillette.

The Outlaws (5-4), who have won three straight, will play at Rapid City (South Dakota) on Saturday at 6 p.m. in their last regular-season CIF game. The Marshals bring an 0-9 record into the contest. Billings defeated Rapid City 49-18 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on March 27.

The Outlaws, who have qualified for the postseason, do have an exhibition against the Fargo (North Dakota) Invaders at Metra on May 25 at 6:30 p.m. before the playoffs start.

The Outlaws' Josh Batiste is fifth in rushing in the CIF with 287 yards, including 43 in last week's victory over Gillette. Billings' D'Nerius Antoine is third in the CIF in rushing touchdowns with eight. Antoine had two rushing scores in the win over Gillette (7-2).

Defensively, Antoine leads the league with 51 tackles, including five against the Mustangs.