BILLINGS — Playing with five straight victories, the Billings Outlaws believe they have found their groove.

The Omaha (Nebraska) Beef have been in a groove all season with a 10-0 record.

Something will have to give on Saturday when the No. 4 Outlaws (7-4) travel to take on the top-ranked Beef in the Champions Indoor Football semifinals at 5:30 p.m.

The winner will advance to the CIF championship game and meet the winner of the other Saturday semifinal pitting No. 3 Gillette (8-3) at No. 2 Salina (8-2). The CIF title game is Saturday, June 17.

“The exciting thing is they’ve won 10 and in the last five weeks we’ve both won our last five games,” said Billings coach Shon King. “They’ve won their 10 and we’ve won five in a row and now it’s coming to a head and we’ll see how that all plays out.”

In their only meeting of the year, the Outlaws downed the No. 5 Sioux City (Iowa) Bandits 39-31 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in the quarterfinals on Monday to advance.

No. 1 Omaha had a bye in the opening round of the playoffs last weekend after its 10-0 regular season.

Omaha has two victories over the Outlaws this season, winning 47-19 in the Outlaws' season opener in Nebraska and 45-12 on April 22 at Metra.

However, Billings is much improved since those two contests.

“Absolutely,” stated King when asked if the Outlaws were pumped up for the contest. “We’ve kind of put ourselves in this position and kind of hoped we’d be here at this point and now we are here. There is nothing to it, but just to go out there and try to seal the deal.”

In the win against the Bandits, Outlaws quarterback Lorenz Stefan completed 15 of 27 passes for 117 yards, one interception and three touchdowns.

D’Nerius Antoine rushed the ball nine times for 44 yards and two one-yard touchdown runs. Kalib Woods caught two touchdowns for the Outlaws.

Antoine had seven tackles and Outlaws teammate Damian Francis added four tackles, an interception and a forced fumble. Jamario Benson recovered a fumble for Billings.

“I was impressed with the energy level and the execution,” said King of the Outlaws’ quarterfinal victory. “There was a couple times we could have been better offensively, defensively and on special teams. It always goes to show there is always room for improvement. We had our meetings this week and touched on those topics. Moving forward, we have to be sure we are as efficient and productive as possible.”

The Outlaws know they’ll have to play a complete game to topple the Beef, but they feel up to the task.

“Going to Omaha, we are feeling pretty positive,” said King. “They are obviously a great team and have done things right since week one. We have done things right and hope those carry forward and put us in position to be victorious.”