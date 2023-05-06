TOPEKA, Kan. — The Billings Outlaws won their second straight Champions Indoor Football contest with a 40-15 victory over the Topeka Tropics on Saturday.

Billings improved to 4-4 with the victory, while Topeka dropped to 0-8. Billings clinched a playoff berth with the victory.

Billings defeated the Southwest (Dodge City) Kansas Storm 62-33 on April 29 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark to end a three-game losing streak and earn its first victory under coach Shon King.

Billings will host the Gillette (Wyoming) Mustangs Saturday at TDS Fiber Field at the Metra at 6:30 p.m.