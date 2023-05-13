The Billings Outlaws indoor football team shut down a Hail Mary as time expired to take down the Gillette (Wyoming) Mustangs by a 41-38 margin in Champions Indoor Football play Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in front of 1,508 spectators.

Billings (5-4 overall) got back to over .500 with the victory and got redemption following Gillette's (7-2) 73-28 blowout win in their first meeting of the season April 1.

"This was a huge win for us because we hadn’t beaten a team with a winning record yet this year and this right here was huge for us to go and prove we can play with the big boys and compete," said Billings coach Shon King.

King said the Outlaws took the lead late before their defense held firm on Gillette's final drive.

"It was a good win," he said. "We came down and scored with about 40 seconds left in the game and we drove down and scored on a tight end quick pass, a quick out."

The Outlaws have now won three straight games and have already clinched a postseason berth with one regular-season CIF game remaining.

Billings will travel to face the Rapid City (South Dakota) Marshals in a 6 p.m. kickoff next Saturday in its final CIF game before the playoffs. The Outlaws, who will have an exhibition game against the Fargo (North Dakota) Invaders on May 25 at the Metra, defeated the Marshals 49-18 in their first meeting of the year March 27.

King said the win demonstrated the work the Outlaws have been putting in to prepare for the playoffs.

"That has been our motto as we have been getting it turned around is to prepare as champions," King said. "At the end of the day, God willing we get that far, you don’t become a champion when the confetti falls. You are a champion with your preparation, and it showed tonight."