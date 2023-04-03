JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Becki Wells Staley, one of the most decorated Indigenous athletes in history, will be inducted into the North Dakota Sports Hall of Fame in November.

Staley, a track and field athlete whose father, Gerry Wells, grew up in Browning and who spent much of her youth running in eastern Montana, already is in the University of Florida Athletics Hall of Fame (2019), the North Dakota State Athletics hall of Fame, the North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame (2022) and the Dickinson (N.D.) High School Hall of Fame.

She was a 20-time state champion in North Dakota and left Dickinson High with the fastest girls high school times in the 1,600 and 800 meters in 1993, per the Dickinson Press. She still holds the North Dakota state high school girls record for the mile (4:44.44).

“It’s really exciting, anytime you get a call about being inducted into a hall of fame, it’s really special,” Staley told the Press. “But I think, too, having four athletes now – two of them are in high-school sports and two of them are in youth sports – and so what makes being inducted into this hall of fame and the University of Florida special is just the ability to bring the family along.”

Staley began her collegiate career at the University of Alabama, where she was Southeastern Conference cross country champion as a freshman. At Florida, she was national champion in the women's indoor mile and outdoor 1,500, in which she set a school record.

Staley was a 13-time All-American in track and field as well as cross country. She later qualified for the Olympic Trials and was a six-time AAU national champion.

Staley is a member of the Blackfeet and Blood tribes.

She now coaches at Gustavus Adolphus College in Mankato, Minnesota, but also is active in Native American organizations, including Wings of America. She also has worked with Nike in several states, including Montana, to emphasize fitness among Native Americans.