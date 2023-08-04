BUTTE – Loud cheers echoed through the Butte Civic Center on Friday evening for the opening night of Brawls and Kickstart Days.

Seven fights, five of them bareknuckle, led to an exciting night in the Mining City. Outside of two fights that went the distance, knockouts were a common occurrence.

There was no shortage of energy in the building as fans watched fighters showcase their skills and toughness on the big stage.

Main Event: Reuben Roundstone defeats Eric Hempstead by TKO

The last fight of the evening had all kinds of hype surrounding it. It didn’t last long though, as Roundstone knocked Hempstead to the floor in the opening round. Hempstead appeared to twist his knee as he fell to the ground and was not able to continue. Roundstone earned the victory over the highly touted Anaconda native and didn’t need to exert much energy to do it.

Co-Main Event: Logan Lunceford defeats Tyler Smock by TKO

It was no surprise that the bout between Lunceford and Smock was dubbed the fight of the night. Smock came out strong and cut Lunceford above his eye in the opening round. Lunceford, an Anaconda native, bounced back in a big way and showed his stamina in the next two rounds. After delivering plenty of solid punches, the referee stopped the bout in the third round.

Andrew Huckeby defeats Jacob Fridley by unanimous decision

In one of two fights that featured standard boxing gloves, it sure didn’t disappoint. The fight went five rounds and seemed to pick up excitement as it went on. Huckeby and Fridley traded blows in the first two rounds, but Huckeby gained steam at the end of the fight. After an action packed fifth round, Huckeby got his hand raised in front of his hometown fans. The fight was scored 48-47, 48-47, 50-45 in favor of the Butte native.

Bobby Moreno defeats Jacob Kreitel by TKO

In one of the quickest fights of the night, Butte native Bobby Moreno earned the victory in the first round. Moreno and Kreitel traded blows to start the fight, but Moreno connected early on and Kreitel wasn’t able to continue.

Armond Dissante defeats Branden Brisbo by unanimous decision

Dissante and Brisbo used standard boxing gloves in their bout, another exhilarating fight with a Butte native. The Mining City crowd didn’t get the outcome they were looking for as Dissante defeated Brisbo by decision after four rounds. It was an action packed fight in which both fighters landed solid punches. Dissante knocked down Brisbo twice in the third round, which ultimately gave him the edge. The fight was scored 39-36, 39-36, 38-37 in favor of Dissante.

Steve Vanattan defeats Jacob Smitt by TKO

Vanattan dominated his opponent from the start, ultimately earning the win in the first round. After multiple stoppages early on after Vanattan landed big punches, the referee had to stop the fight.

Theron Martin defeats Cody Beierie by TKO

The opening fight of the night got things started right at the Civic Center. Martin came out victorious, with the fight being stopped in the third round. Martin knocked down Beierie on three separate occasions in the second round and kept his momentum in the third to finish the fight.