ANACONDA – With Brawls and Kickstart Days beginning on Friday in Butte, the excitement level is starting to ratchet up.

At the Anaconda Golden Gloves Boxing Club, the energy is palpable.

Several local fighters will be on display on Friday night, getting their chance to showcase the many hours of hard work that goes into the sport.

And to get the opportunity to fight in the area they grew up in, adds a whole new element of anticipation.

“There’s excitement when you’re fighting locally, when you can get more support at your fight,” Anaconda native Eric Hempstead said.

Due to potential rainstorms, the bareknuckle boxing event was moved from the Butte Depot to the Civic Center. The event will feature seven fights total, with five bareknuckle bouts and two standard boxing matchups.

Hempstead, who has fought for nearly 17 years, will be fighting Reuben Roundstone in the evening’s main event. It is the first bareknuckle fight of Hempstead’s lengthy career.

While many of the concepts remain the same, the bareknuckle aspect of the fight adds wrinkles to the training and game plan.

“You have to train differently because you can’t punch as hard, there’s less protection. You can’t be as reckless with your punches because you have to land your punches properly,” Hempstead said.

“You do have to take the gloves off, unfortunately, and hit some pads to kind of learn how to hold your hand. You need to condition your hands and forearms to be able to do that.”

The bareknuckle style isn’t for everybody, but Anaconda native Logan Lunceford has taken a liking to it. Lunceford, who had his first fight at last year’s Brawls and Kickstart Days, is 3-0 in bareknuckle bouts.

“There’s just a primal element to it that gets me excited,” Lunceford said.

Lunceford will fight Tyler Smock in Friday’s co-main event. Just over one year since his first fight, he is eager to see the progress he’s made in the ring.

And since beginning his journey, Lunceford has enjoyed every minute of it.

“All of the doorways were opening up for me, my brother (Jared) is an excellent fighter. Coach (Chris) Eamon, the knowledge he has and the place he allows us to train in, it’s our heaven,” Lunceford said. “I’m hooked.”

Three Butte fighters will get their chance to represent the Mining City in the ring on Friday.

Bobby Moreno will take on Jacob Kreitel and Branden Brisbo is set to face Armond Dissante.

Brisbo, along with Butte’s Andrew Huckeby, will be fighting in the events two standard boxing matches. Huckeby is fighting Jacob Fridley, a Coeur D’Alene, Idaho native.

For Huckeby, he believes that fighting in his hometown could give him the upper hand.

“Being able to hang out at the house beforehand is probably the best part about it. Having all of the local support is really good too. No travel is super nice, there’s tons of stuff that makes it a big advantage,” Huckeby said.

With seven fights throughout the evening, it could be an action-packed night of brawls at the Butte Civic Center.

Knockouts, blood and loud cheers are all to be expected.

As for Hempstead, putting on a show is not necessarily high on his priority list. He’s looking to make quick work of his main event heavyweight bout.

“I want to walk in, knock him (Roundstone) out and walk out,” Hempstead said.

Fight Schedule

Main Event: Eric Hempstead v. Reuben Roundstone

Co-main event: Logan Lunceford v. Tyler Smock

Julian Henderson v. Warren Brockie

Andrew Huckeby v. Jacob Fridley

Bobby Moreno v. Jacob Kreitel

Branden Brisbo v. Armond Dissante

Steve Vanattan v. Bryce Duke