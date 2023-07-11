BILLINGS — Billings native Brock Blatter, a multi-sport standout from Billings Central who committed to play college baseball at Alabama out of high school, announced via social media Tuesday that he would be transferring to USC for next season.

Blatter confirmed to The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com via a Twitter direct message that he would be playing for the Trojans.

Blatter, a 19th-round MLB Draft pick of the Chicago Cubs in 2022, played travel baseball in high school with the 406 Flyers and Big Sky Baseball. He graduated from Central in 2022 after playing basketball and football there and became the first Montana player to be selected in the MLB Draft since Bozeman's Bennett hostetler was selected in 2021 by the Miami Marlins.

The 6-foot-6 right-handed pitcher made six appearances in relief for the Crimson Tide this past season, striking out 12 in eight innings of work with a 4.50 ERA. Blatter has been playing this summer for the Madison (Wisconsin) Mallards of the Northwoods League, a collegiate wood-bat league.

His departure from Tuscaloosa comes in the wake of a tumultuous season for the Alabama baseball program after the school fired former coach Brad Bohannon in May following his alleged involvement in betting on a Tide baseball game.

Assistant Jason Jackson was named the interim coach as Alabama made it to the Super Regional round, losing to Wake Forest. The school hired ex-Maryland coach Rob Vaughn as its head coach last month.

USC is the most successful school in NCAA Division I baseball history, winning a record 12 national championships, though the Trojans haven't won it all since 1998. The program has been on a bit of a slump since last winning a Regional in 2005, only qualifying for the NCAA Tournament once (in 2015) since then.

Former MLB infielder Andy Stankiewicz will be at the helm for his second season in charge of USC next year after coaching the Trojans to a 34-23-1 record this past season, with the team considered by many around the sport to have been snubbed out of the NCAA tourney field.