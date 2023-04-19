BUTTE – For Butte High senior Max Kluck, a long and arduous journey on the mountain has paid off.

Kluck has been selected for a spot on the U.S. Ski team. Kluck will be on the cross country men's D team, which is specifically designed for athletes under 23 years old.

There has not been a formal announcement yet, but Kluck was able to talk about the news.

“It’s pretty cool, it has always been a goal of mine. Coming into this year I knew it was a possibility if things went right, so I was really working towards it,” Kluck said.

With a spot on the U.S. team, Kluck will have the opportunity to participate in training camps and have access to U.S. Ski team coaches.

This has been years in the making for Kluck, who has skied since he could remember.

“I’ve been skiing for as long as I could walk, basically. I did my first race when I was about four or five years old, and it’s gotten more and more serious since I was about 13 or 14,” Kluck said.

Along with joining the U.S. Ski team next season, the Butte native will be attending the University of Utah in the fall, where he will compete for its highly-touted ski program.

The Utes have won four consecutive national championships.

“They have been pretty dominant over the last few years, so I’m pretty excited to have gotten a spot there,” Kluck said.

Kluck is a member of the Bridger Ski Foundation, where current U.S. Ski team member Finn O'Connell (men's cross country B team) trains as well as former Bozeman Hawk and Utah Ute Logan Diekmann on the BSF pro team.

Kluck is also the third member of the U.S. Ski team from Butte in recent memory after both brothers Brad and Bryon Wilson competed on the freeski teams in moguls from 2007-22.

Kluck competed in his first Junior World Championships at Whistler Mountain in British Columbia, Canada, just a few months ago.

The list of Kluck’s accomplishments is lengthy, but his list of goals is even longer.

He hopes to qualify for his first World Cup next year. Beyond that, Kluck aspires to make the U.S. Cross Country A team and race on the World Cup circuit in Europe.

Ultimately, Kluck is working with the goal in mind of reaching the Olympics.

“That’s the end goal,” Kluck said.