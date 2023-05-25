Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

At the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field West Championships Thursday in Sacramento, California, Montana State's Camila Noe finished the women's 10,000 in a personal best 32 minutes, 50.17 to finish eleventh. With her finish, the former Bozeman Hawk earned one of the 12 qualifying places to advance to the NCAA championships in Austin, Texas in June. Utah Valley's Everlyn Kemboi won in 32:05.56.

In the women's long jump, Nebraska's Ashley McElmurry (Missoula Sentinel) leapt 19 feet, 9.75 inches to finish 23rd. Oregon State's Delaney Bahn (Bozeman) finished 34th with her jump of 19-4.75. Texas' Ackelia Smith was the winner at 21-11.5.

In the women's pole vault, Montana State's Maisee Brown (Billings Senior) finished tied for 36th and Montana's Shealyne McGee tied for 41st. Both cleared 12-6.25, but Brown had fewer misses. Kaitlyn Banas was the winner at 13-10.

Montana's Holly Sudol competed in the opening heat of the women's 400 hurdles. She finished seventh in her heat and 40th overall in her time of 1:00.37. Arkansas' Britton Wilson took the top qualifying time in 54.08.

At the Eastern regional in Jacksonville, Florida, Alabama graduate senior Hailey Poole (Huntley Project) threw 152-9 in the women's javelin to finish 18th overall to finish her collegiate career. North Carolina's Madison Wiltrout won at 184-11.