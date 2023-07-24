BOZEMAN – Seven years ago this summer, when we flipped the switch to fire up 406mtsports.com, we were banking on Montana’s reputation as “A Small Town With Long Streets” translating into a passion for statewide sports coverage.

We were confident it would, but thanks to you our hopes have been exceeded from the first click.

Since that moment in late August 2016, “The 406” has grown to become the go-to source for sports across Montana, from Absarokee to Zurich and Zortman to Arlee.

Our reporters are routinely greeted with “thank you” at events, at the grocery store and at local watering holes. When we err, as humans are wont, readers graciously – almost apologetically, in many cases – point out the goof and invariably close with a heartfelt appreciation for our efforts.

If you’ve spent a minute in newspaper journalism, you know exactly how remarkable that is.

Once, I emerged from a Billings restaurant to find a slip of paper under a windshield wiper on the white 406 Sports mobile. I reflexively flinched.

The hastily scribbled message: “Love your site!”

We have grown from zero Facebook followers to more than 50,000, all of it organic since our first year. We’ve surpassed 20,000 Twitter followers. We’ve got 22,000 more on Instagram.

During the week of state basketball in March, 406mtsports.com had a whopping 2 million pageviews – or two for every resident of Montana.

Put another way, 406mtsports.com is all grown up now.

Starting Aug. 1, we will be asking for a nominal monthly fee ($4.99) for what has been free. We think it’s a bargain for what you’ll continue to get: Unmatched depth and breadth of reporting on the Cats and Griz, prolific coverage of high school sports from the only site in Montana that provides box scores, in-depth personality profiles on the state’s top athletes, stories on Montana Greats who’ve made it on the national or international stage, special projects such as 50 Years of Girls Basketball In Montana, rodeo, and much, much more.

We are, after all and among many things, a business.

But wait, as they say, there’s more: If you already subscribe to one of Lee Enterprises’ five Montana papers, you’ll receive free access to 406 Sports as part of your package. You’ll only have to register, a process you can start today.

Not a subscriber to one of our Montana papers? Sign up today for our special sports offer of $1 for nine months — covering the best of Montana in your local market from football's first kickoff in August through the last sprint in track in May. All for $1.

In addition, we want to acknowledge the role coaches, athletic directors, managers and others at the state’s high schools have played in making 406mtsports.com a success.

Coaches have always been anchors in our efforts to showcase high school athletics, and that hasn’t changed – only the method by which we receive event results. When once we relied on laborious phone calls on Friday nights, now we provide schools a login and password for our slick 406 Sports “portal”, the source of our popular “The Blitz” for football and “Full Court Press” for basketball.

Our collaboration with schools grows each year. Simply put, we can’t do it without them.

To that end, “content creators” who directly help us with inputting results into the portal will receive access to 406 Sports. That includes media partners across the state.

In addition, each high school will be provided with a unique login and password for a subscription, with a substantial Newspapers In Education (NIE) discount.

Though it might seem counterintuitive, charging a nominal fee for 406mtsports.com actually represents a commitment at the highest levels of Lee Enterprises. A free website makes sense for a fledgling niche site trying to gain footing; now that 406 Sports is a household name across the Montana sporting landscape we will be joining Lee’s successful HuskersExtra in Nebraska, BadgersExtra in Wisconsin and STL Pinch Hits in St. Louis as a cornerstone product earning its keep.

So yes we’re a business. But we also think of 406 Sports as a public service.

Our Cats and Griz reporting is followed in every Montana community. But our high school coverage is even more intimate, linking us directly to each town, providing a connective tissue for Montanans from border to border, and serving as the sole way rural communities receive consistent – and almost always positive – recognition.

“The 406” has become a part of Montana’s fabric.

Seven years ago, we were banking on Montanans’ passion for sports to get us jump-started, and you’ve showed us ever since just how much you care.

Now we’re banking on your understanding that a product with such value is one worth purchasing – for about the cost of a Sunday morning latte – and helping us preserve 406mtsports.com well into a future where our rapidly growing state inevitably and grudgingly becomes “A Mid-Sized Town – Still With Long Streets”.