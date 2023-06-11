1. What are the takeaways from announced merger between the PGA and LIV Golf?

John Letasky: It's kind of hard to believe considering it seemed like a nasty feud. I guess money talks.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I don't understand how it's supposed to work, but I read an interesting piece calling it a product of the "Disease of More."

Briar Napier: The creeping advance of authoritarian governments being involved in our sports infrastructures should raise alarm to us all.

Daniel Shepard: As John said, money talks. I guess it was either merge or destroy each other with lawsuits.

Gavin Derkatch: Although I've heard a lot of talk about the merger, it still seems like nobody really knows how it will work.

2. What legacy does former Montana Western women’s coach Lindsay Woolley leave behind?

John Letasky: An NAIA national title is legacy enough. Kudos to Woolley for that and for what appears to be taking a step forward to new challenges.

Lindsay Rossmiller: What always impressed me was his ability to consistently field winning teams centered around Montana athletes from all classifications.

Briar Napier: The legendary 2019 title in Billings is the obvious highlight, but how about the .625 winning percentage overall over a decade-plus with numerous in-state stars?

Daniel Shepard: A legacy of winning. The way he built rosters and developed talent made the Bulldogs contenders every year.

Gavin Derkatch: Woolley was a consistent winner at Western and proved it in the biggest moments.

3. How impressive is Montana State men’s track’s sustained success in the steeplechase?

John Letasky: I do know that Duncan Hamilton is a once-in-a-generation athlete for MSU, but other than that I'll defer to our track experts — Lindsay and Briar.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Hamilton being nominated for the Bowerman Award (track's Heisman) is a huge deal. But what's even better is that it hasn't been a solo effort as he's brought more and more Bobcats with him to that stage.

Briar Napier: It's such a unique and difficult event to train for, but I can't think of many places better than Bozeman to grind away at it. Or many better athletes than Duncan Hamilton to excel at it.

Daniel Shepard: Duncan Hamilton is a special talent. His successes will no doubt help the Bobcats be able to continue recruiting high-caliber track and field athletes long after his eligibility runs out.

Gavin Derkatch: MSU's success on the national stage has been cool to witness from afar.

4. Throw out bull riding and what is your favorite event in rodeo?

John Letasky: I kind of like them all and part of that is because the rodeo cowboys and cowgirls are usually pretty gracious and humble. All of the events are pretty unique and require graceful skill.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Watching the way barrel racers and their horses cooperate together to do something so fast and graceful at the same time.

Briar Napier: Steer wrestling, 100%. The speed and coordination required — and high risk of injury involved — makes the cowboys that do it true technicians.

Daniel Shepard: I'd have to agree with Lindsay, barrel racing.

Gavin Derkatch: Steer wrestling always provides a jolt of excitement.

5. What is your favorite way to spend a summer day?

John Letasky: I can think of several: a day fishing or boating, a barbecue, a drive, a day at the ballpark, an outdoor concert, or just visiting with good family and friends.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Depends, but an afternoon in the hammock is always a good option.

Briar Napier: A golf round, followed by a grill and golden ale close by. But I appreciate the extended summer evenings in Montana most, sitting out on a porch to enjoy the universal sound.

Daniel Shepard: Is NASCAR on? Because probably that. Otherwise, probably a baseball game, or two, at Kindrick.

Gavin Derkatch: Playing golf and going for a hike would both be suitable options for a summer day.