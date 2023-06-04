1. Is it surprising that recently retired Providence men's hoops coach Steve Keller is now an assistant for Rocky men's basketball?

Briar Napier: I do wonder how long this stint will last, but an assistant role, especially under an experienced coach like Bill Dreikosen, should give Rocky a nice boost.

Lindsay Rossmiller: When thinking about it, it makes sense, but I'll admit I was surprised when I initially saw the news.

Chris Peterson: Most coaches are lifers in one way or another. Being an assistant allows you to teach more without all the rigors of running a program. Plus, being close to family, it makes even more sense.

Victor Flores: It makes sense from my outsider's view. Assistant is a less intense job than head coach, and he gets to be closer to his son Wes, who's Rocky's head women's coach.

Gavin Derkatch: It feels like a perfect situation for a coach who has been a fixture in the Frontier Conference for many years.

2. Will LeBron James, who has hinted at stepping away from basketball, retire from the NBA in the offseason?

Briar Napier: No. Lots of money to give up, the Lakers are still title contenders when things are firing and Bronny's NBA debut is coming.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Haven't we seen this dance before or am I just imagining it?

Chris Peterson: I feel like he's holding out to try and play with his son, which might not be possible. It would be a cool thing though, like the Griffeys back in the day.

Victor Flores: He's still playing at an All-Star level on a title contender with multiple years left on his hefty contract. In other words, no.

Gavin Derkatch: I'd be shocked. He still has a lot left in the tank and the chance to win another ring and/or play with his son is too enticing.

3. Was it hard to believe how dramatic the state track and field meets were last weekend?

Briar Napier: I watched the amazing finishes to the Class A meets with my own eyes. I still can't believe the way Corvallis won both titles by a single point (!) on the final event (!!) after a weather delay (!!!).

Lindsay Rossmiller: I had a hunch Class C would be fun and the athletes certainly delivered. The girls took down six state records and schools from all corners of the state stood atop the podium.

Chris Peterson: There's nothing better than when a state track meet comes down to the relay. One or two usually go to the wire, but we had at least four and that number was a little surprising.

Victor Flores: Track always seems to deliver great state meets, although I wouldn't have predicted this combination of close finishes, records and weather delays.

Gavin Derkatch: It was a great weekend to cover my first state track meet as there was no shortage of incredible accomplishments.

4. What is the future of high school baseball in Montana?

Briar Napier: Right now, it's a future of lengthy drives for the few schools playing in the eastern part of the state. How much longer can Sidney play conference games in Butte and vice versa?

Lindsay Rossmiller: I think it kind of depends on if it continues to grow or not as schools continue to evaluate whether to add it.

Chris Peterson: I think it'll be here to stay. It's going to be a long time before it's embraced by Class AA though.

Victor Flores: Hard for me to say since I didn't cover it, but I imagine baseball here will be as healthy as it is in nearby states like Idaho.

Gavin Derkatch: It will be interesting to see how many more schools will hop on board next year, but I envision it growing steadily.

5. So, any advice for tourists before they visit a national park or forest and want to take a picture of a wild animal?

Briar Napier: Don't pet the fuzzy cows.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Just stay out of their way and give them their space. Long lenses and binoculars are your friend.

Chris Peterson: Use common sense. Nothing more should have to be said.

Victor Flores: People should treat wild animals with "appropriate fear," as Gregg Popovich likes to say about his opponents. Don't panic if you encounter one, but don't be nonchalant. Respect their space and their power.

Gavin Derkatch: Enjoy the beautiful views and wildlife from afar.