1. With relocation/expansion talk in MLB, which city deserves a Big 4 sports team?

John Letasky: Instead of answering this question, I've read if/when expansion comes to MLB, they'll have to expand the minor league system. I'd hope they'd look at welcoming back the Pioneer League.

Jake Iverson: I'd love to say somewhere around here, but as long as Austin, Texas, doesn't have a sports team, everyone else will always be second in line.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I may be a little biased from having lived in Oregon, but I think Portland would be a really fun baseball franchise.

Briar Napier: Hey now, Jake, the MLS' Austin FC counts. But I wasn't alive when the Quebec Nordiques were a thing, and that's a shame.

Chris Peterson: I feel like Portland or Salt Lake deserve another professional sports franchise.

2. Was the NAIA expanding its football postseason starting this fall the right call?

John Letasky: Sure, because the past couple of years you could definitely have made an argument more than one Frontier team belonged in the postseason.

Jake Iverson: I'm always in favor of more football.

Lindsay Rossmiller: It seems the rest of the leagues are moving that direction; why shouldn't the NAIA get in on the fun too?

Briar Napier: I like everything about it, except the fact that the national title game is on a Monday. If you're a football organization trying to fight with the NFL for eyeballs, you will lose.

Chris Peterson: I tend to be against playoff expansion, but 16 to 20 isn't a huge leap and it rewards the best regular seasons with a bye week, if that's a reward.

3. What are the secrets to the successes of the Dawson CC softball team and the Miles CC baseball squad?

John Letasky: Both squads seem to do a good job at recruiting and putting together a quality product. But it's not just the spring sports as the hoops teams at these two schools also usually seem to be on track.

Jake Iverson: If there's a culture and hunger for baseball and softball in these small towns, they're not alone. Dickinson, Minot, Spearfish and Bismarck all have wood bat collegiate summer teams. Maybe it's time for Glendive and Miles City to join?

Lindsay Rossmiller: If they told, it wouldn't be a secret.

Briar Napier: Iteration No. 53,761 of Montana-grown athletes being heavily undervalued and in-state colleges using that for their (good) gain.

Chris Peterson: There are lots of quality softball players and not many college options in Montana, so it makes sense.

4. What's there to make of two Montana State football coordinators being cited for a DUI in six months?

John Letasky: It happens, but two charges in six months definitely isn't a good sign. Something tells me there's some conversations occurring at MSU.

Jake Iverson: Are there any emotions stronger than disgust?

Lindsay Rossmiller: Coaches (and players for that matter) at UM and MSU alike are under microscopes because of their roles in the state. I'd hope there is an awareness of the example being set.

Briar Napier: Just get an Uber. A sober driver. Drink a walkable distance from home. Do something so that these inexcusable acts don't hurt someone first.

Chris Peterson: It's a huge black eye and simply put, it cannot be allowed to happen again.

5. Any summer vacation plans this year?

John Letasky: Not quite yet, but I do know I'm going to stay away from projects, treasure the long days, and try to enjoy some fishing trips and barbecues.

Jake Iverson: I used all my vacation time to go to Ireland, so Billings is stuck with me for the foreseeable future.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Still working on mine.

Briar Napier: Yes, in three parts next month: 1. Fly home to visit for Dad's birthday. 2. Fly from there to Florida to visit a friend and be a beach bum. 3. Return to Billings and meet another friend for a rodeo in North Dakota.

Chris Peterson: No big plans, just hoping for some rest and relaxation.